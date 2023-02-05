Concealed handles create a clean, sleek aesthetic. The hollow cavity of the panel hides the hinges, too.
By creating larger, unobstructed openings, folding doors help create a stronger connection between indoor and outdoor spaces.
The V2 Folding Dooris available in a an all aluminum finish or aluminum with real wood interior finish to match your home’s style.
The red niche is the most vibrant space in the home. Cibic says, “I like to spend time in these small little intimate spaces. It’s like one piece of furniture somehow.”
Finland (male) - named after a trip Mike took the year ofBathroom floor tile - Waterworks Bathroom wall tile - Ann Sacks Bathroom plumbing - Waterworks his birth, and Mikes love of Scandinavian design
Olympia Prairie Home exterior
The new brick-and-wood pavilion faces north for optimal sun exposure.
The Feijão rocking chairs and Sol deck chair were designed by Rodrigo Simão using reclaimed timber. “I started making these chairs as a way to save construction waste,” says Simão. “I like to put them in my projects as a signature—my relationship with design was born from a will to go further in a project than just the architecture.”
A large garage at the rear of the site was redone using the same material palette as the main house. There is a large studio with a bathroom above the garage that can be used as a guest suite.
The wood cladding extends outside and wraps around a corner of the facade. Alemán Design Build oversaw the landscaping.
The exterior massing was the first thing the couple nailed down while details like the stairs took a bit longer. "The challenge is that you realize there’s an infinite amount of detail you can drill down into," says John.
"Even in March and April, on a sunny day, we can open up those doors and eat outside in the sun," says Denise.
A "Hello" sign from UK-based Block Design, made from a single piece of powder-coated steel, hangs over a bench.
On the front facade, ground-faced concrete blocks contrast with cumaru wood tongue-and-groove siding.
The family enjoys the outdoor lounge.
The beanbag chairs and outdoor sofa and chairs are from West Elm and the Case Study Museum Bench is from Modernica.
An exterior shot of the hillside residence offers a glimpse of the property's spectacular vistas.
“Before, the house turned its back on the landscape,” said Parish. “This renovation and addition really animates the garden.” Sliding glass doors match those of the living room beyond the deck, and both can be completely open to the yard.
The second seating area features furniture from All Modern.
The interiors are lined with OSB Poplar wood, and insulated with 12cm of recycled cotton.
On a hillside in Los Angeles, architect Clive Wilkinson created a three-story home for himself, his wife, Elisabeth, and their children.
White oak floors by KB’s Hardwood Floors run throughout.
“Many of Los Angeles’s iconic modern houses float above the city like tethered spaceships on stilts,” says Clive. “I had always yearned for the opportunity to design my own floating home.” Custom black zinc panels and sandblasted concrete form the exterior.
"From the dreamiest sconces in the kitchen, to the fabric on the office bench, to the primary bedroom's headboard panel, the color blue definitely has its moment,
"Fun fact, this yard is actually their front yard!,