White built-in cabinetry delightfully contrasts with the home's original wood beams and pillars, which the architects have left exposed (along with the aluminum ductwork and perforated metal) to pay homage to the building's industrial past.
Orchard House is a modern interpretation of the Californian farmhouse. Cary Bernstein Architect thoughtfully integrated architectural and landscape elements that mirror the neutral palette of the surrounding countryside.
The Goto House is sheathed in heavy-gauge steel cladding to protect against the elements and temperature fluctuations.
THE FUTURE OF KITCHENS
Cardenio Petrucci has seen the kitchen assume increasing prominence, to the point where it’s akin to a piece of fine furniture.
JK Editions x Alpine Modern 0304
Archival pigment print on rag paper mounted to acid-free museum board. Hand built, seamless aluminum frame and spacer in custom white powder coat, OP3 acrylic. Signed and numbered on the front.
Photo by Jamie Kripke
JK Editions x Alpine Modern 0303
Archival pigment print on rag paper mounted to acid-free museum board. Hand built, seamless aluminum frame and spacer in custom white powder coat, OP3 acrylic. Signed and numbered on the front.
Photo by Jamie Kripke
JK Editions x Alpine Modern 0301
Archival pigment print on rag paper mounted to acid-free museum board. Hand built, seamless aluminum frame and spacer in custom white powder coat, OP3 acrylic. Signed and numbered on the front.
Photo by Jamie Kripke