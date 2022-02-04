Subscribe to Dwell
Ivan Ovchinnikov
The pitched roof of Anna Gor’s house outside Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, is a signature of the DublDom modular system.
Red ALPOLIC aluminum composite panels have been used for the exterior cladding.
Dubldom presently offers five different models that range from 280-square-foot studios to 1,400-square-foot, three-bedroom dwellings that work well for families.
