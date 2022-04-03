While the owners really liked the idea of shou sugi ban, they opted for a more cost-effective black stain. The random-width, reverse board-and-batten siding reflects the wabi-sabi concept. “The builder said the math for the random siding was torturous,” the wife said. “We didn’t know how hard it was to make things look simple.” DeNiord planted hay-scented fern and lowbush blueberry sod around the house. “We didn't want any side of the house to feel unconsidered,” he says. As for the local boulders he placed around the house and terrace, he says, “They give the feeling that the house grew up around the outcroppings.”
In the primary bath, which includes the home’s only indoor shower, Lachapelle used plumbing fixtures and hardware with an oil-rubbed bronze finish that relate to the touches of black in the living space. The wood dowel and leather triangle towel holders are from Schoolhouse.
“They’re well-traveled New Englanders who had always lived in older, traditional homes,” Lane says of the clients. “They wanted a contemporary home with warmth, texture, and craft.”
Sherry, Anthony, and their children, Zuri and Mateo, make the most of the kitchen and dining area in their new home. Harbour chairs by Menu surround a Tulip table by Eero Saarinen for Knoll. The A-Beam pendant is from Hand&amp;Eye, and the ceramics are by Gopi Shah. Appliances include a Fisher &amp; Paykel stove and a wine cooler from KitchenAid.
For Gabriel Ramirez and his partner Sarah Mason Williams, following the Sea Ranch rules—local covenants guide new designs—didn’t mean slipping into Sea Ranch clichés. The architects love Cor-Ten steel, with its ruddy and almost organic surface, and they made it the main exterior material, along with board-formed concrete and ipe wood. The Cor-Ten, which quickly turned an autumnal rust in the sea air, and the concrete, with its grain and crannies, mean the house isn’t a pristine box, Ramirez says. His Neutra house “was very crisp and clean,” he says. “This house is more distressed, more wabi-sabi.”
Black leather West Elm sofas anchor the room atop a gridded Annie Selke rug.
Photo: Willem-Dirk du Toit
Photo: Willem-Dirk du Toit
The master bedroom has chairs by Hay and a Wittus stove. The ceiling is a custom blue from Benjamin Moore. “It changes in response to what’s happening outside more than any other surface,” says Kathy.
Light-wood flooring and furnishings warm up the black-and-white interior.
Maria Milans del Bosch’s Catskills home is attuned to the changing seasons. Sunlight pours into the double-height living room, where a Stûv fireplace and radiant floors keep the space warm in winter.
A Cor-Ten steel planter running along one side is filled with Carex Ice Dance. “The plantings are minimalist, yet rich in color and texture,” says landscape architect H. Keith Wagner. The wood planters on the top level were custom designed by Kelton Woodwork.
Lantern Studio floor plan
Architect Steven Ehrlich reflects on his experiences in Africa and Japan to build a sustainable, ever-changing home in Los Angeles.
The house is hidden from the road and sits on a hilltop clearing that overlooks the rolling farmland of the Mississippi River bluffs in Western Wisconsin. From this vantage point, there is a 270-degree view, with dramatic sunsets over the distant hills.
Custom cherry cabinetry with integrated handles and sliding doors brings a furniture-like component to the open kitchen. Three 1960s Scandinavian flush mounts by Arnold Wiigs Fabrikker brighten the soapstone counter, while two cognac leather stools by Afteroom for MENU are tucked beneath.
“We didn’t want a mansion that you can see driving by on the road—it needed to blend into this beautiful landscape,” Sally adds.
Grant made many of the light fixtures and door pulls himself using brass tubing. For the lights, he realized that a New Zealand dollar coin was the perfect size for the end caps, a discovery that saved him $36 on store-bought versions.
Door Pulls & Lights:
“The project reverses the traditional suburban pattern of a house centered on its site and surrounded by empty space,” says Beer. Instead of a lawn, it has three courtyards behind a brick wall.
The AIA award-winning High Desert Residence by Hacker Architects recedes into its moody surroundings just outside of Bend, Oregon. Western Red Cedar, a regional material found only in the Pacific Northwest of North America, is stained a warm grey along the exterior.
The light-filled space is lined with windows and enjoys sweeping views of the Upper Rhine Plain.
Shaded by an awning from TSM Systems and furnished with Sol y Luna pieces from Design Within Reach, the rear patio is a favorite spot for meals.
A Matter Made Arch single-tier chandelier hangs from the tall ceiling in the living room. The 606 Universal Shelving System is from Visoe.
The house is clad in Siberian larch and has a standing-seam Galvalume roof. Landscape architect Karin Ursula used native plantings to help the land recover from construction. The gravel put down in lieu of new soil will gradually fill in with plants as leaves decompose and produce a layer of soil.
We’ve gotten great feedback about the structure from the community. We stepped it down and set it back, so it became more interesting than aggressive,” Flavin further explains.
Link Farm House by Slade Architecture
Light and dark herringbone parquetry combine to create a dynamic dining area.
The upper floor wraps the main living space below, allowing for picturesque views from both levels of the home. Coffee bean tables by Holly Hunt sit atop a silk Tai Ping rust carpet, adjacent to a custom Living Divani Sofa.
For more than 70 years, claims have persisted, without much evidence, that a home in Portland, Oregon, is a lost work by Frank Lloyd Wright. Regardless of authorship, the structure—a flat-roofed, cedar and glass ranch—endures as a sterling example of postwar American architecture. Its recessed entryway features panes of translucent glass.
