Ian Volner
Follow
Latest
4
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Marina Plus Rem, in Upstate New York
Hudson, New York, is a small community nestled into its namesake river valley about 100 miles north of Manhattan.
Ian Volner
Rehousing the American Dream at MoMA
By current estimates, close to 11 million American homeowners are in serious distress, owing more on their homes than the homes...
Ian Volner
"Foreclosed" Open Studio at PS1
Back in May, New York’s Museum of Modern Art kicked off a nearly yearlong series of presentations, workshops, and public symposia...
Ian Volner
Reflecting the Stars
Jon Morris has been a theater producer, social entrepreneur, champion springboard diver—and an artist, in which last capacity he...
Ian Volner