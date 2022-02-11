Acapulco chairs sit on the adjacent deck. The windows are by Milgard and the glass sliders are by Western Window Systems.
walls are lined in flush timber skirting with a neat shadow gap detail to the clay render.
The prominent Los Angeles modernist designed the post-and-beam residence—dubbed the Kubly House—for the original owners in Pasadena, California.
Design, Bitches turns a typical Atwater Village home into a lush hideaway with a new, cedar-clad guesthouse.
Along with the sage, citrus trees irrigated by gray water from the house provide the couple with lemons and limes for mixing drinks, among other things.
California pepper trees, grasses, and sage are low-maintenance, low-water plants that also are low-allergen.
The purple flowers of sage and succulents are part of a landscape that reflects seasonal changes. Blu Dot Hot Mesh Lounge Chairs are on the main bedroom deck.
The home is geared toward indoor/outdoor living with a large, shaded deck and sliding glass doors.
Interior designer Heidi Lachapelle chose unfussy furnishings with clean lines. “Nothing should feel decorative or unnecessary,” she says. “We looked for things that would age beautifully to speak to the wabi-sabi concept.” The oak daybed is by Bautier, the indoor/outdoor rug is by Dash & Albert, and the trapezoidal cushions on the concrete bench nod to similar ones that the wife saw at Georgia O’Keefe’s home and studio. The Scandinavian-inspired fireplace throws heat from two sides.
The owners built the house as a place to gather with their three adult children on Loon Lake, where they had vacationed at the husband’s family home for years. The modern Adirondack chairs are by Loll Designs.
Next to the steel-and-wood staircase, which leads to the roof, a patch of glass flooring lets sunlight filter down to the bedrooms.
Architect Allison Reeves was renovating a townhome in Red Hook when she discovered that the existing redbrick facade was falling apart. With contractor John Fasano, she put in a new exterior of dark bricks, punctuated by a slanted pane of glass by Bieber Windows. A new roof supports a deck as well as the home's mechanicals, which the residents opted to move out of harm's way after Hurricane Sandy flooded other homes in the area.
A narrow corridor connects the three volumes, with shelving for Edna’s books and art collection and large picture windows overlooking the patios.
“There’s confusion that the more expensive the design is, the more of a luxury it is. But expensive materials do not make the design,” Edna says.
A lofted drawing studio features a sawtooth roof with expansive skylights that frame the branches of a jacaranda tree overhead.
Mexico City firm Vrtical designed the Pallares House and Studio for local artist Edna Pallares in the tree-lined Coyoacán area.
House in Chilean Forest by Lucas Maino stairs
The two-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 1439 Lida Street in Pasadena, California, is currently listed for $1,795,000.
Floor-to-ceiling windows from Ram usher in light during the day and emit a welcoming glow at night.
“It’s so nice back here in the summer in the shade,” says Sherry. “We don’t even have to put sunscreen on the kids. It’s a true little oasis.”
In the large central courtyard, a heritage pecan tree rises above the roofline, and a 10-by-30-foot pool is set into the ipe wood deck.
The soaking tub overlooks an exterior rock garden that is illuminated by a light well.
In the primary bathroom, a custom vanity is outfitted with American Standard faucets. The light is from Cedar & Moss, and the floor tiles are Concret from La Nova.
Bo, the family’s Old English sheepdog, keeps Sherry company in the office.
"Anthony and Sherry love to entertain, so they wanted something that felt a little more austere from the street and then became warm and cozy on the interio,” says architect Eric Hughes.
Another water-saving project in Menlo Park includes a rock bed with succulents.
The structure is made of double-brick walls with insulation between each layer, which regulates indoor temperatures while still providing strong protection from the elements.
Black was a natural choice when it came to updating an already existing wet bar. The brass shelf was laser-cut from thick brass sheet--designed with a simple geometry as a nod to a classic bar.
A bath with a view in the master bedroom.
Jennifer requested the Japanese-style outdoor soaking tub, but it’s enjoyed by the whole family. It was built by J&K Cedar Works for around $6,500.