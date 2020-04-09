One of the few designer pieces in the home, a set of four Michael Thonet coffee house chairs, from 1859, offer a simple seating solution. The dining table, designed by Odgård, was built from a 109-year-old oak tree, which was harvested and milled locally.
The sofa in the family room was designed by Helgerson with Magnifique fabric by Kravet. The 265 Wall Lamp is by Paolo Rizzatto for Flos, and the pine coffee table is from The Good Mod, a local shop in Portland.
Part modern farmhouse, part gallery, this vacation home just outside Tahoe National Forest is composed of four distinct gable forms separated by square, stone-clad volumes. It was designed by Tahoe-based architect Clare Walton. The interiors were a collaborative effort between the owner, who is an artist and art collector, and interior designer Brittany Haines of ABD Studio. In the kitchen, a custom-made, six-person breakfast banquet, crafted from walnut, is organized around a table that features cold roll steel table top and a turned wood base that has been ebonized black.
Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Asheville, North Carolina with distant north views of Mount Spivey, Assembly Architecture & Build designed an energy-efficient home with earthy materials, including locally milled cypress, southern yellow pine, and Spanish terra cotta tile. An atrium makes up the center of the home, bringing natural light into its core, which cools the space, filters the air, and minimizes street facing windows. Adjacent to the kitchen, facing the airy central space, is a birch plywood banquette with storage.
Banquette seating nook.
A wood framed banquette frames the dining space. Herman Miller Eames Shell Chairs and Alvar Aalto Pendants decorate the eating area.
The custom David Oldroyd breakfast banquette is a fun spot for the family to gather at mealtime with views of the surrounding oaks.
"My directive was to create something very comfortable, calm, textural, and modern,” explains Reddy, who used a palette of reclaimed oak, bleached wood floors, blonde millwork, and white plaster. “It’s a space where you want to linger,” she says. An ExoFly pendant by Laurent Massaloux hangs above a custom WRK dining table surrounded by Morph side chairs by Zeitraum and a banquette covered in Glant’s Liquid Leather.
A sculptural bench from the Future Perfect and a circa-1950s vintage blown-glass, brass, and enameled metal Kalmar Tulipan chandelier invite guests through the entry. The space flows into the kitchen, where meals unfold on a built-in banquette upholstered in SH Frank leather by Geremia Design, or CH33T chairs underneath an Atelier Rich Tegelaar Open Meshmatics pendant.
For the dining nook, Woodline Design created a custom table and banquette featuring cushions wrapped in Great Outdoors Shale fabric. The chairs are the Harp 349 by Roda. The "Fresh Crabs" sign adds a beachy, folk art feel.
The built-in dining nook with dark gray banquette seating is textured with white oak vertical slats that reference the cement board fins on the house’s façade.
Overlooking the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, this condo is infused with Bjørn Design’s soothing palette of blonde and dark-grey oaks, peppered with hints of blue and purple. In the kitchen corner, a custom banquette with built-in storage offers a bold, yet entirely practical dining nook.
