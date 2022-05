The open concept kitchen shares space with the Family room and views out to the covered porch. The cabinets are from Häcker and feature contrasting colors of white for the perimeter and a beach-wood finish on the island and pantry wall. The counters are ultra-compact material from Dekton with the permitter in a soapstone color with leather finish while the island features a dazzling smooth white color. The kitchen also features energy-efficient Miele appliances and a dedicated beverage fridge. Special touches in this space include a full-size sink in the island to make meal prep and entertaining that much easier and a custom made barn door made from salvaged barn wood. The barn door serves as a generous passage to the dining room that can be easily closed for more formal occasions.