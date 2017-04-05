Subscribe to Dwell
Hoehler + alSalmy
Follow
38
Saves
Followers
Following
The award winning German University of Technology, Oman (GUtech)
The new campus of the Universtiy of Buriami
The German Embassy Muscat, Oman
The design for the new campus with research institute, preservation and library at the Beruni Library in Tashkent, Uzbekistan
Revitalization of recreation tourist facilities and development at the Nakhel hot spring area
Conservation works of Ghazni city wall
Hilton Garden Hotel in Al Khuwair Muscat, Oman
VIP Beach Club in Seeb Muscat, Oman
The Al Muzn Corp hotel in Al Hail, Muscat Oman
The interior design of the new and upcoming Jawad Sultan Headquarters Muscat, Oman
The interior design of the Commercial Complex in Al Ghubra, Muscat Oman
Interior Design of the Residential Commercial Development in Al Hail Muscat, Oman
Interior Design of the CEO's office at the HSBC Headquarters, Muscat Oman
Interior Design of a private villa in Qurum, Muscat Oman
A spa and gym at the Dolphine Village, Muscat Oman
VIP residence in Al Khoudh, Muscat Oman
A unique luxury villa in Seeb Muscat, Oman
New Office and Nursery Extension on Existing Villa
Private Villa in Al Hail Muscat, Oman
Guest house in Qurum Heights, Muscat Oman
The full masterplan of the new Buraimi University, Oman (UoB)
The masterplan for the German University of Technology, Oman (GUtech)
The masterplan for the Mixed Use Complex in Al Ghoubra, Muscat Oman
Design for a remote luxury camp in Bidiya, Oman
A re-masterplan of the Oman Flour Mills Muscat, Oman
Mixed Use Complex in Al Ghoubra, Muscat Oman
New Hospital and Office Building design for the Al Salama Hospital in Abu Dhabi UAE
New design the Public Authority for Water and Electricity building
The Residential Commercial Development in Al Hail, Muscat Oman
The student accommodation buildings at the German University of Technology, Oman (GUtech)
The Commercial Complex in Al Ghubra, Muscat Oman
The Porsche Center Muscat, Oman
The new Audi Terminal Wattayah, Oman
The Al Muzn Development in Al Hail, Muscat Oman
Private Commercial Development Bausher, Muscat Oman
