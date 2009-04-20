Subscribe
h
Hillary Geronemus
Follow
Latest
2
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
Notes from the Underground
“I used to care about how buildings looked on the outside,” says Malcolm Wells, a charming, self-deprecating man with a bushy...
h
Hillary Geronemus
Four Houses and a Future
When we first visited Beat Schenk and Chaewon Kim two years ago, they were in the process of building the second house on what...
h
Hillary Geronemus