As the founder of one of Sydney’s leading landscape companies, Michael Bates updated the garden of his 100-year-old sandstone home in North Sydney. He augmented the existing plantings and made the spaces more functional and ready for entertaining. He chose a focused selection of plants with broad leaves.
Vintage lover Sarah Benson worked with local firm Bright Designlab to gently update her 1925 home in Portland, Oregon. In the kitchen, Moroccan cement tiles featuring a blue Hex Dot pattern by Popham Designs cover the floor.
A custom table surrounded by NET’s Museo chairs and poplar stools provides a space for the Sarmiento Tovo boys, Manuel, 5, and Julián, 3, to play with the toys their mother makes.