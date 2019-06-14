Subscribe
Helen Thompson
A Downsizing Couple’s New Digs in Austin Boasts a Rental Unit Upstairs
Swapping suburb for city, a pair of empty nesters start a new life in Austin with the help of a homestay unit.
Besides Being Works of Art, These Custom Metal Shutters Master the Texas Heat
A motif of perforated metal is carried throughout an Austin home, lessening the harsh effects of the sun.
Automation Eliminates Tedious Chores for Dallas Homeowners
Closing the blinds for 29 windows? No longer an issue for this couple.
