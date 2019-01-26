A cantilevered cabin designed by R D Gentzler blends into the forest, even as it hovers above a 20-foot drop-off. Its south face is almost entirely glass, but a roof canopy limits solar gain. “We sit on the deck all afternoon watching the trees, and the time just flies by,” says resident Maricela Salas.
With one side of the house closed off, views are directed through the glazed south and west facades to the grassy clearing beyond. "We planted tens of thousands of blue bells and lots of rhododendrons," Oostenbruggen says of the green space. "The setting developed over time."
Olson Kundig Architects' Delta Shelter, in Mazama, Washington, is a 1,000 square-foot steel box home with a 200 square-foot footprint. Photo by Olson Sundberg Kundig Allen Architects/TASCHEN.
Set in the lush Wisconsin forest, this neatly stacked cabin was built vertically in order to minimize the amount of grading and landscaping necessary for construction. Photo by: Narayan Mahon
Suzanne and Brooks Kelley at the back of their 1,100-square-foot guest cottage.
Clad in white HardiePlank siding, the duplex was designed to mimic the industrial look of the shipping container extensions.
Private, serene and strikingly innovative, this sustainably designed home by Louise Nettleton Architects is destined to focus your zen. Manicured gardens, sweeping vistas and sandstone courtyards surround this home and provide the backdrop for many views through its glass walls. A seemingly floating escape, the library is soaked in natural light and perfectly outfitted to guide you through your next read. Learn more about this property at Sydney Sotheby's International Realty: http://bit.ly/2gtgSii
All appliances in the kitchen are from Thermador, save for a Miele dishwasher. Bright white Caesarstone bounces yet more light into the space.
“Creating efficient space is valuable, but for us, rooms that offer visual and spatial continuity with nature are also important,” architect Julie Dowling explains. “When the sliding doors are open, the living room and kitchen double in size.”
Two linked 1,000-square-foot pavilions are greater than a sum of their parts. The simply detailed, taut, flat-roofed home’s two wings form a T-shape. One wing runs north to south, parallel to a pool, and contains the open-plan living spaces. Photo by Matthew Millman.
The living room features an eye-catching Tiuku grandfather clock by Covo. The Gus sofa is from Lekker.
When Alan Ricks and Cristina de la Cierva moved into their Boston condo, a ship’s ladder was taking up space in the main living area. Following a lengthy renovation, a spiral staircase provides rooftop access.
The collection includes three lines that are inspired by the company's offerings and include office-specific furnishings that complement the existing pieces. "Our design team curated the best of the diverse west elm aesthetic," says Jeff Hannoosh, director of design at West Elm. "Our Mid-century Collection marries classic forms with attention to detail, in warm walnut tones accented with bronze. The Modern Collection features durable white laminate surfaces with pecan-finished ash. The Industrial Collection brings utilitarian workshop style to modern offices, pairing warm oak finish finishes with airy steel frames."
While the office furniture industry in the United States amounted to close to 10 billion dollars in 2014, it's safe to say that there's room to improve on the standard-issue tables and task chairs on the market. West Elm, in collaboration with Inscape, released a new collection that brings a residential sensibility into the contract market.
Built in 2011, this six-bedroom, five-bath villa in Brussels offers an array of spaces complete with high ceilings, expansive terraces, and a meticulously landscaped garden. Running adjacent to a wall of floor-to-ceiling windows is a cut-in stone fireplace that lies beneath a glass-enclosed walkway.
France &amp; Son Bar Cart ($745)
Nelson Saucer Pendant Lamp ($295)
They also built custom tables for General Assembly in Atlanta.
Lori Andrew and Ken Corner continue to add furniture to their Calgary, Alberta, home. The black leather Montauk sofa was the first piece Lori ever bought; the orange Pierre Paulin Tulip lounge chair was a birthday gift to Ken.
The Signature Kitchen Suite dishwasher features a SmartRack™ system with adjustable holders and an optional third rack, accommodating larger and more efficient loads. Lewis can monitor washing cycles from her phone thanks to the appliance's Wi-Fi connectivity as well as download more options through the Washing Cycle Download.
Though only two feet deep, the Ikea cabinet Azevedo bought for the guest bath didn’t quite fit, so she sliced off eight inches with a table saw. “It might be unorthodox, but it was just easier, faster, and cheaper to do it myself,” says the former furniture designer.
Here's what you need to know before undergoing a building project with a contractor but no architect.
A wall-mounted oak bar is where Siminovich and Kerner drop their keys, pound away on their laptops, and occasionally eat a quick meal with Matilda, their two-year-old daughter.
The couch and dining room table are from Room & Board; the Patrick Townsend Orbit Chandelier is from Velocity Art and Design.
A pair of deck chairs from the Conran Shop brighten up a deck designed and built by Mark Congdon Landscape. Visible through the window are a Praying Mantis floor lamp from White Furniture and a fiberglass rocking chair from Modernica.
Halfway through a pregnancy isn’t exactly the ideal time to buy a house. So after spending months scouting San Francisco’s Victorians and turnkey cookie-cutters—and almost defecting to the East Bay—Lorena Siminovich and Esteban Kerner decided to put the hunt on hold until after their baby was born. But then one afternoon Kerner, a design director with Old Navy, logged on to Craigslist on a whim. He saw a below-market listing for a single-family home in Noe Valley, their neighborhood of choice. With crumbly brick cladding, peeling rust-brown paint, and rotting garage doors, the house lacked curb appeal. But the Argentine couple was drawn to the interior. "It was amazing and strange at the same time," says Kerner of the 1,485-square-foot, multilevel, midcentury maze. "Mind-boggling," adds Siminovich. "It was just a knot of doors and a series of insane stairs to nowhere."
Muuto Stacked Shelving creates a flexible and playful display area.
Pink Muuto Visu Chairs invite employees into the phone rooms while Dome Sconces by Allied Maker provide gentle light. The felt-wrapped rooms with bleached plywood slats are one of Murphy's favorite features.
All the workstations in the office are by HAY.
In a renovated Tribeca loft, Eames shell chairs surround a Saarinen Tulip table from Knoll. The Line console is from Design Within Reach and the pendant light is Louis Poulsen's Snowball. While architect Matthew Miller of New York firm StudioLAB gutted the space, some of the original details—like the windows—remain. The rug is from ABC Home.
