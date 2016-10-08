Whether sipping cocktails with realtors or just aiming to impress the condo board, this smattering of modern real estate facts will keep you out of social foreclosure. 1. Perhaps the earliest community of modern homes, Weissenhof Estate in Stuttgart, Germany, was designed in 1927 by Mies van der Roha, Le Corbusier, and other notable architects affiliate with the Deutscher Werkbund. Eleven of the 27 homes survive, some still as residents. 2. Some say that just two percent of single family homes in the U.S. are designed by architects—but the American Institute of Architects pegs it closer to 28 percent. 3. Condominiums, long popular overseas, got their U.S. start in Puerto Rico in 1958. The Federal Housing Administration didn't recognize condo ownership until 1961. 4. In California, the Mills Act provides tax relief to homeowners who preserve their historic architecture. Similar tax rebate abatement programs exist in other states.
In the main living area of Frank Nederhof’s renovated Amsterdam flat, a geometric sculpture by Antonino Sciortino hangs above an Erik Kuster sofa. The coffee tables are made from fossilized wood so heavy that each one requires two people to lift it.
An enclosed courtyard, bordred by ipe, is arguably the most distinctive feature of the house that the Phil Kean Design Group created for Adriana De Azevedo, Daniel Coelho, and their two daughters in Winter Park, Florida.
“One of the goals of Zenkaya was to create employment in a country crippled by [an unemployment rate of over 25 percent],” explains the architect, who likes to call himself a social entrepreneur.
