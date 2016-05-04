A path leads from the guest suite out to the lawn and a view of the river in the distance.
An angled 26-foot by 64-foot roof dominates the guest house, situated between a 1930s farmhouse and the Rappahannock River in King George, Virginia, approximately 60 miles from Washington, DC.
A pool and outdoor kitchen make entertaining easy: a grill, dishwasher, and sink are just steps away. Since the stovetop is situated under the porch roof, careful ventilation is required, McInturff says.
White-painted brick piers support the structure, which is designed to mimic design elements of the original 1930s farmhouse, approximately 100 yards away.
The roof deck, reachable by outdoor stairs, affords “the best view of the river” on the property, says architect Mark McInturff. The original stone wall divides the house's indoor and outdoor spaces.
The copper roof dominates the landscape, creating plenty of shade for outdoor entertaining.