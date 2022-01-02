Canny 'The New' Powder Room
REIMAGINED TODDLERS BED: Reimagine the KURA bed by adding a roofline and white washing the bedframe. This simple structure transforms into endless possibilities for a child’s imagination.
Warm timber and plants add a touch of softness to the stone and concrete foundation.
In a Manhattan Beach home, homeowner Matt Jacobson and architect Michael Lee designed the long steel-and-Ipe bench surrounding a square, concrete outdoor fire pit, which suspends from the low concrete wall in their outdoor space. Dukes relaxes on a Willy Guhl Loop chair with her German Shepherd, Major.
Architectural designer Sebastian Mariscal and project manager Jeff Svitak created a house in Venice, California, for Michael and Tamami Sylvester. Known as Dwell Home Venice for its role as an exemplification of modern architecture, the house is an homage to indoor-outdoor living. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.
A custom vanity topped with marble floats against a wall clad in Fireclay Tile. The mirrors are by Wayfair and the sconces from Allied Maker.
The children's bunk beds are custom made and the bedding is from Schoolhouse. The black Radar Sconces are from Schoolhouse.
The minimalist approach is carried throughout the home, from the material palette to the streamlined fixtures.
The minimalist kitchen is in keeping with the rest of the home: It has clean lines, few details, and that same classic contrast between black and white. The custom joinery is by Orana with fixtures by Roger Seller. The countertops are made of custom-cut Limestone.
The desk is from Philadelphia Table Company, and the lighting is from Noevara.
A sculptural bench from the Future Perfect and a circa-1950s vintage blown-glass, brass, and enameled metal Kalmar Tulipan chandelier invite guests through the entry. The space flows into the kitchen, where meals unfold on a built-in banquette upholstered in SH Frank leather by Geremia Design, or CH33T chairs underneath an Atelier Rich Tegelaar Open Meshmatics pendant.
The enclosed garden features lovely landscaping and has the feeling of a serene escape.
The Monokuro House blends minimalist, Japanese-inspired architecture with indoor/outdoor California living.
The public spaces are all located on the ground level. The home fully opens up to the private garden.
Taking advantage of the sloping site, the architects designed the three-level Watermill House to appear as a single-story home from the street.
Kūono at Volcano
Guest rooms feature hand-made lighting and hand-woven textiles.
Subway tiling wraps around the enclosed shower, while operable windows provide airflow without compromising privacy.
For Gabriel Ramirez and his partner Sarah Mason Williams, following the Sea Ranch rules—local covenants guide new designs—didn’t mean slipping into Sea Ranch clichés. The architects love Cor-Ten steel, with its ruddy and almost organic surface, and they made it the main exterior material, along with board-formed concrete and ipe wood. The Cor-Ten, which quickly turned an autumnal rust in the sea air, and the concrete, with its grain and crannies, mean the house isn’t a pristine box, Ramirez says. His Neutra house “was very crisp and clean,” he says. “This house is more distressed, more wabi-sabi.”
An abstracted take on the kitchen island design gives the impression of a table when viewed from the living area, integrating both rooms around a central gathering point.
The garden courtyard is the first space the owners experience when entering from the street.
The living room of the remodeled Front House is furnished with an Extrasoft sofa by Piero Lissoni. The coffee table is part of the Nomad Collection by Jacob May Design in collaboration with Heath Ceramics.
Surrounded by 1.2 acres of flat land, the contemporary residence is designed to frame a unique, long view of Los Angeles—as well as the mountains beyond.
Living Room: With custom sliding doors that lead into the master bedroom.
View of the dining room from the front yard
Designed to enjoy life, inside & out.
An arbor-covered deck looks out over an oval rain garden planted with a mix of flowering native plants.
A sleek, metal-clad island topped with Paperstone plays a starring role in the roomy kitchen, which has bleached oak and off-white Lapitec cabinets.
Doors in the kitchen open up the space to the outdoors.
The ground level is also outfitted with bunks and concrete flooring. “There’s a casual flow to the spaces,” says Montalba.
