In Bracebridge, Ontario, this cedar cabin with slatted wood screens treads lightly on the land. Read more about the project here.
Sævik compares her house to a contemplative hideout. “It’s very quiet,” she says. “You can concentrate and let thoughts fly.” Her favorite summer pastimes include reading, painting, drawing, yoga, and “just sitting and feeling the forest,” she says.
In the living room are a sectional by American Leather for Room & Board, an Eames lounge chair and ottoman, and a custom floor lamp and coffee table by Jeremy Clark and Ed Haynes.
Architect Andrew Heid created a home for his parents, Ted and Andrea Heid, in Aurora, Oregon, that is all about easy access and innovative organization: rooms serve as living space during the day and double as private sleeping spaces at night. The three will talk onstage about creating a livable, modern home that will accommodate needs in the years to come. Photo by Michael Weber.
"The central court acts as a glass ‘jewel’ at the heart of the house," say the architects, who styled it in the likeness of a Japanese garden.
Architect Charlie Lazor designed this peaceful, lakeside prefab in Ontario, Canada, with a Japanese-style bathroom clad in richly stained teak with a matching tub and sink by Bath in Wood.
The almost-entirely tallowwood kitchen is custom. Muuto pendant lights, bar stools by Alvar Aalto for Artek, a Vola faucet, and a ceiling fan by Beacon Lighting finish the room.
The Module Grid House
De Beauvoir House By Cousins & Cousins
A majestic Japanese maple nestles against the Master Bedroom and adds vibrant color to the courtyard.
The renovated kitchen shines with new stainless steel counters, upgraded appliances and contemporary light fixtures. A new skylight adds natural light to the narrow space. The existing fireplace was exposed during the renovation, adding vintage brick texture to the wood cabinet surround.
A low window frames the view of the garden's quiet fountain, set within a series of basalt boulders. Wood paneled walls and slate floors are in keeping with the home's original 1949 materials.
The exterior walls of the Bercy house are constructed with Thermasteel, panels made from galvanized steel and a unique resin that provide structural framing, insulation, and vapor barrier with an R-29 rating twice the required amount. “We have so much glass that we have to offset it by having very efficient ceiling and wall systems,” says Bercy. “We wanted movable glass walls instead of tiny little sliding glass doors that pop off their tracks all the time,” says Bercy. So he and Chen tracked down the double-glazed, insulated, six-by-nine-foot doors rom a company called Fleetwood. “They’re a little more expensive, but when you slide the heavy doors open, you’re making a profound gesture to leave the house and step outside,” says Bercy. The word “doorknob” isn’t used much around the house for the simple reason that there aren’t any. “We didn’t want to clutter the house up with traditional hardware,” says Bercy. Instead, they used pulls found in boats that lie flush when not in use so that the doors become hinged extensions of the walls—the idea being that the door disappears and the core appears continuous.
The family retreat abuts a rocky cliff in Herfell, Norway. The central cabin provides communal living spaces, while the two cabins that flank it are used as private sleeping quarters.
The bookshelves lining the walls of the living room were inherited from family.
great room
view of entry
view of great room from hallway
walnut shelving and flip-down desk
living room
breakfast nook/homework station
The guest bedroom in the main house holds a built-in desk that was installed by Little’s father, who took inspiration from the lines and shapes throughout the rest of the house.
One of the hardest things to do when looking at potential homes is to overlook existing finishes, colors, and materials.
A mix of vintage and modern pieces furnish the home, including a table by Arne Vodder for George Tanier, an IKEA rug, and a Lambert &amp; Fils chandelier in the dining room. A bar cart from her grandmother is one of Sarah’s most prized possessions. The ceiling color is Benjamin Moore Marine Blue.
A gray Liam sofa is a smart solution for partitioning rooms while keeping an open plan in a small space. Black Enea Lottus stools also enable a joint entertainment/functional area.
The plaster on the bedroom wall was too hard to remove, but Vorontsov is glad the clients kept it; its unique texture adds dimension to the six-foot-wide bedroom. It owes its tiny size to two bearing walls Crosby Studios had to work around.
To stay within the budget, the designers decided to forgo natural stone in the bathrooms in lieu of simple vitrified tile. The bathroom isn't without its luxuries, however, as evidenced by the heated towel rail from Hydrotherm.
Though Bruce has thus far only managed a week or two here or there on the island, he's hoping to make it a more frequent—and extended—part of his regular routine. "I'm thinking about going out for a month to write," he says.
The Andersen Architectural Collection’s Eagle windows and doors provide the panes and passageways of the home.
“From the street, it appears as a rectangular building with sloping shed roofs, but this is actually an illusion,” Hutchison notes. “The floor plan is actually U-shaped, wrapping around an entry courtyard that is contained by the continuous west facade.” A standing seam metal roof by Custom Bilt Metals blends in with the cedar siding.
The Dow Test House (Carras House).
The sloped roof of Carlton’s art studio grows a colorful mix of sedum species.
