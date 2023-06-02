SubscribeSign In
Colossus Mfg. outfitted the dining area with a round table from Burke Decor and leather-upholstered side chairs by Staffan Holm for Hem.
The full-height glass sliding door leads to a balcony that overlooks the backyard. The wall is tiled with Ming Green Marble Fan Tiles from Tera Nova.
