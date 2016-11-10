Serotinal: the late blooming of summer on the cusp of fall.
Wander & Wonder
We stand on the edge of light, in that which was and will be.
You reach out to the edges, the pale lit blue places. They must be
better than before.
You look back on trail only in memory, not in longing, Lest you be
perpetually turned into salt. Set it down and look ahead.
The peak crawls slowly from behind its veil above, Marking the goal,
taunting with faraway closeness.
Alpenglow softly razes the edge of ridges,
Shimmering hopefulness after dark, steep climbs.
And we step silently over streams, through thistle and rock.
Traversing miles of bending trail before the light of day, One
welcomes the gauzy lit horizon,
Ascents often begin in the dead of night,
Glowing orbs oat amongst the brush
Memory, like light, plays tricks.
How is a city you've never lived in nostalgic? How is it that food has a way of satisfying emotional needs that we may never find closure in? These are the questions I ask myself in the golden light.
We wander until we find that which makes us wonder. I wander, wonder, the halls of memory, and I long for the smells that bring these images back to life.
Impressionism: the ways in which I had come to view you that clouded with memory, nostalgia, and desire. I was busy separating the strands so that I could see you.
In the Golden City, we searched like frantic, dehydrated persons for nature, art, food, and conversation that would fill us up again.
Sometimes things end, sometimes they come to a screeching, radical halt. The hunger overwhelms and impulse plane ticket results in daily routines in another section of the country. How do we hunger for food and for people? How do these words that I crave satisfy me?
Do you feel alive in that which scares and propels you? What is this strange feeling that compels us to seek the outer edges, where we find center?
Descending the unknown summit to a break in the clouds, we breathe a sigh of relief that the battering is completed. Stretch our legs towards the edges of the tent, stripping our soaked, dust-covered socks.