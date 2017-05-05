The two volumes converge at an exterior courtyard. On the gabled side, skylights bring light into the artist studio; on the cube side, a garden occupies the flat roof. The team used eco-friendly Wet-flash on the roof to draw away moisture from the outside, while allowing a permeable escape for water vapor from the inside. During the estimation and design phases, Dovetail worked closely with Heliotrope to cost engineer and rework elements in order to stay within the client’s budget. The metal roof of the original design was discarded in favor of a simpler and more economical black composite roof.
The two volumes converge at an exterior courtyard. On the gabled side, skylights bring light into the artist studio; on the cube side, a garden occupies the flat roof. The team used eco-friendly Wet-flash on the roof to draw away moisture from the outside, while allowing a permeable escape for water vapor from the inside. During the estimation and design phases, Dovetail worked closely with Heliotrope to cost engineer and rework elements in order to stay within the client’s budget. The metal roof of the original design was discarded in favor of a simpler and more economical black composite roof.
Jordan removed built-in shelving behind the stone fireplace and installed a Cor-Ten steel panel in its place. Vitra manufactures the Jean Prouvé–designed Standard dining table and side chairs.
Jordan removed built-in shelving behind the stone fireplace and installed a Cor-Ten steel panel in its place. Vitra manufactures the Jean Prouvé–designed Standard dining table and side chairs.
The charred cedar–clad structure in Truckee, California, was designed by architect Greg Faulkner, for a family with grown children that wanted a place to host friends.
The charred cedar–clad structure in Truckee, California, was designed by architect Greg Faulkner, for a family with grown children that wanted a place to host friends.
The minimalist garage takes the form of an archetypal house. The gutters and weather- and waterproofing are concealed by redwood slats that can be removed for future repairs. Black Pine Tar coats the rainscreen, creating a striking contrast to the warm interior.
The minimalist garage takes the form of an archetypal house. The gutters and weather- and waterproofing are concealed by redwood slats that can be removed for future repairs. Black Pine Tar coats the rainscreen, creating a striking contrast to the warm interior.
Two linked 1,000-square-foot pavilions are greater than a sum of their parts. The simply detailed, taut, flat-roofed home’s two wings form a T-shape. One wing runs north to south, parallel to a pool, and contains the open-plan living spaces. Photo by Matthew Millman.
Two linked 1,000-square-foot pavilions are greater than a sum of their parts. The simply detailed, taut, flat-roofed home’s two wings form a T-shape. One wing runs north to south, parallel to a pool, and contains the open-plan living spaces. Photo by Matthew Millman.
Small Talk print by One Must Dash, $56–$88. The Swedish design duo draws from a rich Scandinavian tradition of simple, powerful graphics in this poster inspired by the art of small talk.
Small Talk print by One Must Dash, $56–$88. The Swedish design duo draws from a rich Scandinavian tradition of simple, powerful graphics in this poster inspired by the art of small talk.
Sun Chaser print by Andrew Holder for Schoolhouse Electric & Supply Co., $65–$158. The stamped pattern in a vivid green hue is soothing on the eye.
Sun Chaser print by Andrew Holder for Schoolhouse Electric & Supply Co., $65–$158. The stamped pattern in a vivid green hue is soothing on the eye.
Artworks by Esther Stewart, price upon request. Melbourne-based Esther Stewart creates unique, geometrically inclined paintings with spot-on color combinations.
Artworks by Esther Stewart, price upon request. Melbourne-based Esther Stewart creates unique, geometrically inclined paintings with spot-on color combinations.
An overhead lighting fixture by ALW hangs above the island's gray/white stained engineered oak, which contrasts with the cabinet's darker gray engineered oak.
An overhead lighting fixture by ALW hangs above the island's gray/white stained engineered oak, which contrasts with the cabinet's darker gray engineered oak.
Custom-milled vertical groove tamarack clads the exterior.
Custom-milled vertical groove tamarack clads the exterior.
Wood from the property’s felled trees was incorporated into every room in the 3,000-square-foot house.
Wood from the property’s felled trees was incorporated into every room in the 3,000-square-foot house.
The penthouse apartment features Parachute bedding, towels, and linens. Guests receive a discount on purchases during their stay.
The penthouse apartment features Parachute bedding, towels, and linens. Guests receive a discount on purchases during their stay.
The facade of the three-bedroom house sports a series of extruded pine boxes, which create sheltered spaces that stand up to the area’s fluctuating weather. The owners, Isaac Pineus and Andrew Duncanson, spend summers here with their twin sons.
The facade of the three-bedroom house sports a series of extruded pine boxes, which create sheltered spaces that stand up to the area’s fluctuating weather. The owners, Isaac Pineus and Andrew Duncanson, spend summers here with their twin sons.
“People scold us if we don’t raise the kite,” says Holm (sitting with Kiehl,). From the bench outside, the couple can wave to friends passing in boats and make use of the long summer evenings.
“People scold us if we don’t raise the kite,” says Holm (sitting with Kiehl,). From the bench outside, the couple can wave to friends passing in boats and make use of the long summer evenings.
Rachel Nolan and Steven Farrell’s weekend house is located a couple of blocks from the beach on Australia’s Mornington Peninsula. Built with passive principles in mind, the low-slung structure features double-thick brick walls for thermal massing. The vertical wood cladding is unfinished spotted gum, a local timber.
Rachel Nolan and Steven Farrell’s weekend house is located a couple of blocks from the beach on Australia’s Mornington Peninsula. Built with passive principles in mind, the low-slung structure features double-thick brick walls for thermal massing. The vertical wood cladding is unfinished spotted gum, a local timber.
The home, clad in natural Australian timber, enjoys a sense of lightness thanks to slender columns that let it float over the dunes. The driveway and entry, at the rear of the building, have an understated design to build to the interior's magnificent ocean views. Firm director Phil Snowdon explains, “By creating an architectural form that draws your eye and leads you up the steep driveway, we could engage new visitors in a welcoming process that first reveals the object and then slowly reveals the main event, being the view."
The home, clad in natural Australian timber, enjoys a sense of lightness thanks to slender columns that let it float over the dunes. The driveway and entry, at the rear of the building, have an understated design to build to the interior's magnificent ocean views. Firm director Phil Snowdon explains, “By creating an architectural form that draws your eye and leads you up the steep driveway, we could engage new visitors in a welcoming process that first reveals the object and then slowly reveals the main event, being the view."
Set cover photo