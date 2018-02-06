A shell of concrete in the desert
To blur the line between indoors and outdoors, San Francisco–based Klopf Architecture integrated glass doors that organically separate the living area from the patio.
White concrete panel cladding and corrugated steel roof panels give this cabin a crisp, geometric form that almost melts into the landscape on bleary, snowy days.
Transforming shipping containers into habitable spaces is a growingly popular subset of prefab. Just off the Delaware River in Pennsylvania, Martha Moseley and Bill Mathesius adapted an unused concrete foundation to create a home made from 11 stacked shipping containers. "We were inspired by the site, and our desire to have something cool and different," says Moseley.
This unique plywood-and-slate combination makes a great choice for small bathrooms that require a corner bathroom vanity.
The cedar wrapped deck appears to carve out of the metal wrapped shape.
If you frequently entertain guests in your home, or love holding long leisurely dinner parties on the weekends, it’s a good idea to keep these points in mind when designing or remodeling your kitchen. Here are some tips on how to turn this functional area into a space that's fit and fun for gatherings.
Villa Le Trident owes its name to the steep three-pronged piece of land on which it is situated. Before and after the Second World War, the likes of Picasso, Somerset Maugham, and the Windsors all paid a visit to Dierks and his stunning French getaway.
- North Hatley, Quebec Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
Also known as Still Bend, Schwartz House was designed as part of a LIFE Magazine competition in 1938, in which the publication commissioned eight architects to design a "dream house" for four typical American families. The design became reality when Bernard Schwartz commissioned the architect to build the home for his family in Two Rivers, Wisconsin. Modified for the site, the 1940 house boasts classic Wright touches like red tidewater cypress board, huge windows, and interiors in harmony with the natural surroundings.
Agricultural buildings inspire a remote getaway in eastern Canada.
Surrounded by wheat fields on a high-altitude plateau stands a small glass house and a solid, traditional barn. The owners, inspired by Philip Johnson’s Glass House, wanted a refuge that opens up to the prairie and mountains.
The first floor holds the living room, which includes a Morsø 3440 wood-burning stove and a pair of Mags sofas by HAY.
The Stahl House has been featured in numerous movies and photoshoots and was immortalized by photographer Julius Shulman.
Similar to his Falling Waters masterpiece, Tirranna was built on water and next to a waterfall. In fact, the word itself comes from an Aboriginal word meaning “running waters.”
Ed Caldwell Photography
"We did our best to tuck the buildings into the site—the goal was to get up high on a perch. It was a matter of setting that elevation and working back down with the topography," says architectural designer Riley Pratt.
Reeded table by Staffan Holm Textured glass is the secret behind this block’s seemingly rippling surface. A hollow core enhances the moiré effect.
