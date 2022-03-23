Like many Eichlers, the public right-of-way facade is shy and private
This contemporary farmhouse was designed for a client that loves to cook and entertain in the open air.
The building’s form and materials respond to simple vernacular farm buildings in the Napa region through the use of metal roofs and board & batten siding.
A large kitchen with zinc countertops is complemented by a trellis-protected exterior food preparation area with free-standing fireplace.
The dining room, living room, outdoor seating area, and pool are all aligned on axis with the these sliding glass doors.
Just over the hedge from the pool are acres of Napa vineyard with grapes ripening in the sun.
The flag is a vintage California linen flag from the 1940s or 50s. The owners bought it at a shop in Santa Barbara.
Just outside the kitchen, raised planters for vegetables have been placed to allow gardening without having to lean down.
The house is a cluster of pavilions that pick up idioms of the valley’s agricultural heritage into the sloping site in a manner that appears to flow naturally, that allows views out over the hills towards the ocean eight miles away, and permits patios on both sides for easy access to the outside.
Our clients were interested in a “contemporary farmhouse”, “modernist agrarian”. Timeless, simple, elegant. Scandinavian, Shaker, Japanese influenced.
We created a durable, low-maintenance, energy conserving, timeless, modern home with a voluminous great room, centered on a cook’s dream kitchen, which allows our clients, retired journalists, to delight in life in the country and age gracefully.