Along the large porch/breezeway are bifacial solar panels (and a few Bertoia chairs). The panels collect direct sunlight from above and reflected light from below to increase the amount of energy created, which compensates for the flatness of the roof (not the optimal angle for typical solar panels). "One concern people have about solar panels is that they often look like an afterthought," says Davd Lee, one of the students who designed and built the home. Here they're integrated with the overall design and don't stick out like a sore thumb. Photo courtesy of the DOE.