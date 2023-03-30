SubscribeSign In
Perched in a 1920s Art Deco building, the 1,360-square-foot apartment hits all the right notes with large windows, polished concrete floors, and high ceilings.
The weeHouse exteriors are clad in corrugated Cor-Ten, but with a custom pattern of folds to create an organic randomness. The foundations were designed with a shallow recess around the top to make the modules look like they’re hovering. After they bought the property in early 2014, the Siegels camped there for two summers while they saved up money and planned a permanent structure. In his research, BJ came across this design, a customizable prefab house by Alchemy Architects. "Of all the things that I found, I was drawn to that one because it was absolutely the simplest and cleanest," he says.
The oak cabinet in the living room was another secondhand find. “It had the exact measurements of the wall,” says Annemie. “We just needed to hang it.” The throw blanket is from La Femme Garniture while the pillows and pendants are custom.
At the center of the home is a cozy, light-filled sitting area, where black exposed beams pop against the white cathedral-like ceilings. A remodeled kitchen awaits just steps away.
To help create the illusion of more spaces, the great room features a vaulted ceiling and opens up to the outdoors with 12-foot wall-to-wall glazed sliding doors.
This Toronto workspace designed by architect Anya Moryoussef features an 18-foot-long built-in floating desk with integrated storage.
Though the house was expanded in back to make room for a new bedroom and extended living room, there was still plenty of room for a patio and terraced outdoor space.
A luxurious rural retreat that doesn’t skimp on comfort, JR’s Hut is an off-grid glamping destination with spectacular views of the 7,000-acre Kimo Estate in Australia.
An existing, tall Douglas fir stands sentinel at the left corner of the property outside the concrete wall. Pattison planted Colorado blue spruces in front of the Corten steel infills.
“People have a real obsession with putting things on the water,” says Campos. “They feel as though they paid for ocean or something, and they just need to stare at the ocean. And, I think that they really miss any opportunity to have a bit of foreground.”
Floor-to-ceiling glass in the living room makes it feel as though the room merges with the natural setting.
The scale and diameter of a concrete support pole deliberately matches the scale of the trees outside. Thanks to careful siting, the dining room has views of both the mountains and ocean.
One of the client’s goals was a low-maintenance home—so there are no gutters or skylights to clean. The angles of the exterior metal envelope allow forest debris and muck to slide off easier. “The house looks after itself in a way,” says senior designer Czarina Ray.
The exterior of Site Shack is covered in steel panels that are bolted to the framing. Look closely and you won’t see any visible fasteners, as Powers Construction’s welder was fastidious, creating a seamless shell with just steel and glass.
"We made the pool an L-shape to mimic the form of the home,
"The kitchen is pretty small, so we were inspired by Japanese design where everything is highly organized,
Homeowner Sean Brunson led the design of the new modernist home, enlisting the help of architect Alex Stone to complete the drawings. For the design, the Brunsons were inspired by the modest post-and-beam homes of the 1950s and 60s, particularly the Sealy House by Edward Killingsworth.
"A lot of people thought we were crazy to put in a fireplace in a Florida home, but the biggest surprise for my wife and me has been how much we use it,
Set on a storied site, the Colorado Camelot Tree House offers a place to rest after traipsing through the pines, wildflowers, mushrooms, and moss-covered rocks.
West says that you should choose a bold, colorful tile for the floor, and then run it up the side of a wall as an eye-catching accent. That's what she did in this kids' bathroom.
MidCentury Modern Summer Home in Gibson Island, MD
Exterior Front and Side View
Dining Room and Seating Area
Master Bedroom
Interior Living Space - Open Area
Interior Living Space and Fireplace
A detached garage and guesthouse/studio creates a buffer between a busy street and the rest of the property, which includes the main house as well as a pool, sauna, and pond, so that life in the residence can feel more private and secluded.
The basement is meant for entertaining, with a large family room and direct access to the pool.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">T</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">he original stone fireplace on the ground floor was reclad in soapstone to match the renovated space’s dark, sleeker look. </span>
