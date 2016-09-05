Butterfly House, designed by Feldman Architecture for David and Suzanne Rinaldo in California’s Monterey County, is made up of three discrete structures separated by walkways. The distinct folds in the roofs are utilized for rainwater catchment.
The project’s unique challenges—a tight budget and steep, difficult terrain—led architecture firm _naturehumaine to a creative solution that gave the house its delightfully sculptural appearance. Making the first floor’s envelope slightly narrower than the top one’s saved money while minimizing the amount of excavation required.
Set on five acres, the three pavilions total 2,900 square feet. They gently fan out in a semicircle “like the charms on a necklace,” Suzanne says. The pair recruited landscape designer Bernard Trainor to help integrate the house with the land.
Off the Grid and Forty Feet Up!
Tiller, OR, United States
Missing peace and quiet? Wishing for space to relax and renew? Here is your chance! Off the grid, atop a 40-acre meadow on 160 acres of private land. Surrounded by the Umpqua National Forest in Douglas County, Oregon.
Welcome to Summit Prairie!
www.airbnb.com/roo...
Ab Rogers dons a bold suit that suits the spirit of the accompanying decor he designed.
Sugamo Shinkin Bank, Tokiwadai Branch (2010)
One of the four Tokyo branches Moureaux has designed for Sugamo Shinkin Bank sports 14 colorful window boxes punched into the facade.
How a highly productive collaboration among a trio of creative Angelenas—and a good dose of Barragán—turned a dark and beleaguered midcentury house into a family home for the ages.
Passive House guidelines, like thick insulation, can often result in very simple forms, she says. Here, a recessed entrance in the shou sugi ban front facade provides privacy without complicating the design.
Masahiro and Mao Harada of Mount Fuji Architects Studio wanted to break with the traditional definition of a house when they designed this small Tokyo home. They achieved their goal by using the same material for the ceiling, the walls, and the floor, creating a space that flows beautifully.
Photo by Ryota Atarashi.
Imai House by Katsutoshi Sasaki + Associates
The narrow profile of this home covers just over 750 square feet, but still manages to provide an airy environment.
Photo provided by Katsutoshi Sasaki + Associates
Music is central to Andrew McKenzie’s living arrangements. With guitars hanging on his Gaboon plywood walls, he always has an instrument at hand.
Adjacent to the owner’s larger home, the Music Studio, with its bowed, ship-like ceiling, was designed to house events, parties, and performances.