Plan
Plan
Section
Section
Elevation
Elevation
Elevation
Elevation
Section
Section
Elevation
Elevation
Section
Section
Section
Section
Isometric
Isometric
Renovated Plan
Renovated Plan
Existing Plan
Existing Plan
Renovated Kitchen
Renovated Kitchen
Renovated Kitchen
Renovated Kitchen
Renovated Kitchen
Renovated Kitchen
View of rear of house, still a mess but a work in progress
View of rear of house, still a mess but a work in progress
Living Room
Living Room
Living room toward Kitchen
Living room toward Kitchen
Renovated Kitchen removing wall between kitchen and dining room
Renovated Kitchen removing wall between kitchen and dining room
Existing Kitchen
Existing Kitchen

15 more saves

Set cover photo