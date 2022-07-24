SubscribeSign In
The original character and detailing of the homes remain intact. Graceful, ornament detailing of Her House contrasts to the geometric form of His House.
The original character and detailing of the homes remain intact. Graceful, ornament detailing of Her House contrasts to the geometric form of His House.
The homeowners' existing furnishings meld tradition with contemporary elements, echoing the architectural expression of the new structure.
The homeowners' existing furnishings meld tradition with contemporary elements, echoing the architectural expression of the new structure.