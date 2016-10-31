Wall Lamp is a minimal light created by Mexico City-based designer Comité de Proyectos. The lamp turns on by moving the frontal resin face towards the neon ring from right to left, generating an eclipse. Thee screen color generates a change of environment in the space where it is placed. The wall support is cut with a CNC machine in solid wood, and contains the electrical system of the neon lamp. Thee resin screen is attached to the mechanism with powder coated metal pieces.
BA Residence is a minimal home located in Wilrijk, Belgium, designed by Vincent Van Duysen. Consideration of the highly residential character of the neighborhood and beautiful protected trees on the site were key influences to how the client’s brief was met. The architectural concept was developed around these parameters with traditional modernist references found in Mies Van Der Rohe’s Krefeld Villa’s or the brick residences of local Antwerpen architect Nachman Kaplansky. The use of materials – red brick, dark-grey window frames, large glass surfaces, and recessed eaves – makes reference to the cottage-villa typology, however, the consistent and rigorous application of these materials produces a new entity and atmosphere within the neighborhood. A timeless design that, because of its subdued manner, opposes the neo-kitsch villas to be found nearby. The concept for the house is driven by the format of the brick and its application across several stacked and offset geometries that aim to draw the garden into the interior, give the project a sculptural quality.
GUEST BEDROOM - CONTEMPORARY NYC RENOVATION: A guest room for out of town children and grandchildren, this large extra space is multi-purpose. Recessed soffit lighting over the expansive window stays beautifully within the modern design direction we were going for. A custom radiator built in conceals the heating and cooling unit in the room.
Fallingwater is being interpreted by Tyler Stout, whose most recent screen print was a celebration of the 25th anniversary of the movie True Romance. “Stylistically, his interpretation is going to be really unique, really interesting,” says Hashimoto.
Of the seven steps in Michael Pozner’s not-quite-500-square-foot aerie in Greenwich Village, five contain drawers. His small set of table and chairs is from CB2.
"Key to the special nature of the pavilion’s purpose is that guests are immersed in the landscape and surrounded by the vines that produced the actual wine that they are tasting," Warner and McCabe say. We couldn't agree more. Head to quintessa.com to learn more about the winery and book a reservation to experience the pavilions firsthand.
Here's the rear of the residence.
Tsutsui continued the Oregon pine from the floor to the steel-reinforced cantilevered staircase, which appears to float above the floor.
Located in Los Altos, California, Curt Cline's modern house seeks to respect the neighborhood fabric. By keeping the abode low-slung, using a few simple geometries, and the leaving the facade spare, Cline helped the structure blend in with the 1940s and 1950s structures around it. The materials—board-formed concrete and cedar slats—instill a contemporary California aesthetic.
The stacked building is an ode to drawing—it has architectural sketches etched into its concrete facade.
The lower level has a natural stone facade while polished concrete defines the upper level. Windows made with ClimaGuard glass provide sweeping views of the scenic landscape.
Cline incorporated a number of green features into the design including a super-insulated envelope, ultra-efficient heat pump, and skylights for natural daylighting. "It approaches standards," he says. Pavers lead to the front door.
“We could lift up very easily the walls, the fittings, the shelves, the light fixtures, everything. You couldn’t have made this with wood or even steel.” —Peter Rose, architect
Much of the home’s design is based around a large, structural steel trellis supported by the second floor balcony. The top of the trellis is formed by frameless solar panels that provide the family with the majority of their daily energy needs.
Get Fired Cooper’s yard is small, but she wanted a spot for barbecues and socializing. The fire pit she devised was actually made of construction castoffs—she used leftover ends of framing two-by-fours for forms and poured the small concrete fire pit at the same time as the driveway slab—which means that it was very cheap but still offers a hot spot to relax with guests.
Caesarstone will introduce its new Fresh Concrete, Sleek Concrete, and Raw Concrete colors. The colors offer the look of concrete with the ease of Caesarstone maintenance. Slabs are non-porous and resistant to heat, stains, and scratches.
The concrete footings have cured and now preparations will begin for the concrete slab pour.
Your contractor should be on the construction site daily to check on work progress and monitor the job.
Concrete planters frame the facade—a union of monolithic slabs that offers privacy and compositional integrity to the building. The exterior is a plaster finish over insulation and concrete.
Landscape designer Bernard Trainor’s creative use of poured-in-place concrete pavers—such as off the living room, where they break up a low-maintenance lawn of June grass—give the irregularly shaped lot a sense of order. Foxtail ferns and blue chalk sticks, a succulent, lend dashes of color to the entry courtyard, while thyme makes for a fragrant accent between the pavers.
In fall, the color of this backyard in Charlottesville, Virginia, changes daily with the foliage. Elizabeth Birdsall marvels how new outdoor spaces on her property, like a patio furnished with upholstered seating from Gloster, make enjoying the woods an easy experience: “It’s like comfortable camping, all the time.”
A palette of stone, concrete, and greenery greets guests at the home’s front entrance.
The bathrooms feature the same polished concrete flooring and poured concrete counters found elsewhere in the home. A honed granite recessed shower provides a visual counterpoint to the sea of white and steel.
Stepstone's narrow concrete pavers add a graphic touch to the garden.
Yumi (left) and Maya (right) cheese around on the steps leading into the front door. Inside, there is ample space for removing and leaving one's shoes, another Japanese element.
One of the greatest design challenges, according to Franz and Paré-Mayer, was reimagining the dark, unfinished garage space in a way that would “establish [it] as primary, instead of an afterthought to the original floor above.” This was achieved by layering open, linked spaces on the ground floor and sticking to a few carefully selected materials for cohesion and fluidity. There are hardly any hallways in the home; every space serves a function. Polished concrete floors continue throughout the new living level, and a bent metal dining chair with a reclaimed Douglas fir backrest made by Scholz sits in front of an open white oak staircase.
One of the top benefits of the San Diego tour is getting the chance to truly understand the Southern California lifestyle and how local architects have taken full advantage of the ideal climate. Case in point, the Magnus team converted the home’s garage into a cube-shaped entertainment lounge that’s topped off with a rooftop deck built for gathering, entertaining, and relaxing. The cube doubles as a theater and is equipped with large hydraulic doors by Schweiss.
Mid Century Modern View House Klopf Architecture, Outer Space Landscape Architects, and Flegels Construction updated a classical 1950s original mid-century modern house designed by the late Frank Lloyd Wright apprentice Ellis Jacobs. Klopf Architecture pushed the original design intent to make the house more open and uniform from space to space, while improving energy efficiency, capitalizing more on the already incredible views, improving the flow of spaces, providing an outdoor living area, and ratcheting up the quality level of the home in general. The updated custom Mid-Century Modern home is a remodeled single-family house in Redwood City. This 2,000 square foot (plus garage), 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in the heart of the Silicon Valley.
