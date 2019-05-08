Stories

Frank Gehry's Guggenheim Abu Dhabi Set to Break Ground
More than a decade after it was first announced, Frank Gehry's sculptural Guggenheim Museum looks set to begin construction in...
j
Jennifer Pattison Tuohy
13 Iconic Buildings Designed by Frank Gehry
Frank Gehry's recognizable designs are often cited as being among the most important works of contemporary architecture.
Byron Loker
Frank Gehry-Designed Hong Kong Maggie’s Centre Opens
Maggie’s Centre, an organization dedicated to helping people with cancer and their families, opened their Hong Kong center...
Olivia Martin
Midgette on World's Best Concert Halls
I had the good fortune to meet Anne Midgette, a classical music critic for the Washington Post, a while back at the Post offices.
Aaron Britt
A Gehry Gets a Facelift
Looks like Santa Monica Place (originally designed by Frank Gehry) will be getting a face-lift that will make it less about the...
l
Laure Joliet