The team carried the concept of contrast through the exterior, juxtaposing the home’s 125-year-old red brick façade with vertical, black-stained cedar cladding at the back. “We wanted to celebrate the old alongside the new,” Dubbeldam says. Since the house is so well insulated, the extra heat that dark exteriors typically draw doesn’t penetrate beyond the boards’ surface.
Architect: YAMAMAR Design, Location: San Francisco, California
Main Stay House by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photography: Charles Davis Smith
An outdoor bathroom and shed were demolished for a full-width rear extension. Pivoting doors contrast with a blanket of brick comprising the house, its garden walls, and all the neighboring houses. A two-story addition is camouflaged in reclaimed brick. “We had to develop a series of floor plates at the rear of the building that aligned with adjoining properties,” says architect David Tigg, as an example of the rigors of working in a conservation area.
Architect: Augustus Mino + Robert Fitzpatrick, Location: Chappaqua, New York
A piece by John Belingheri hangs in the living room of the Bancroft family’s home, which is centered by an Antonio Citterio sofa and Robert Marinelli tables.
The Stahl House has been featured in numerous movies and photoshoots and was immortalized by photographer Julius Shulman.
Entry & Carport
A board formed concrete fire pit draws you out to the back patio from the open living space
"Amplified" Tiny House - Brazilian Abaco hardwood and corrugated metal siding
This Carlsbad home has a tertiary space that space is known in traditional Japanese homes as the "engawa.” To sustain a unified look throughout, the floor and ceiling are clad in ipe wood. Photo by Daniel Hennessy.
Open and inviting, the addition enables a fluid indoor-outdoor connection that didn’t exist before.
Challenged by the dimensions of the narrow lot, the team worked through significant programmatic and logistical constraints during the design and construction process. The final concept for the layout was a modern take on the side hall plan. The living spaces are stretched back deep into the lot, and strategically raised above grade to allow sunlight to penetrate into multiple living spaces. The multifunctional courtyard serves as outdoor workspace, gardening area, children's play area, and covered parking during winter months.
Once immortalized by master architectural photographer Julius Shulman and currently being considered as a historic landmark in Los Angeles County, this four-bedroom, two-bath residence was built in 1954 by builder and craftsman Ken McLeod to be his personal home. In 1964 architect Rufus Turner restored the rear after a fire damaged the living room.
Similar to his Falling Waters masterpiece, Tirranna was built on water and next to a waterfall. In fact, the word itself comes from an Aboriginal word meaning “running waters.”
Residence VDB-Belgium by Govaert&Vanhoutte Architects
Dwell's first issue from October 2000.
Originally designed by locally renowned architect Arthur Dallas Stenger, this 1960s home featured an unusual awning that was maintained during a 21st-century upgrade by architects Rick and Cindy Black. The architects partially reconfigured the interior layout, updated the kitchen, and added new doors to the porch, all the while making sure the adjustments to the house honored its midcentury provenance while still avoiding creating a time capsule.
The Eichler Network's magazine.
A house in Greenmeadow, a Joseph Eichler development in Palo Alto.
Usha and Mike Kreaden had a virtually blank slate when it came to the garden outside the 1958 Joseph Eichler house that they bought in Silicon Valley two decades ago.
