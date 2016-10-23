"The reason I shoot nature is, when you go into the woods it’s refreshing to everyone," Hasui says. "It’s programmed in our DNA to love nature and to protect nature."
Choosing not to make a big to-do of itself, this cottage blends in with its surroundings. A wall of glass on one end allows a merger of the outdoors with the interiors, while white trim leaves the appearance of a snow-kissed façade year-round. Berlin, Germany. By Atelier st Gesellschaft von Architekten mbH
from the book Rock the Shack, Copyright Gestalten 2013.
Construction photo of the NOA cabin.
One of the original models for the NOA cabin.
Olson Kundig Architects' Delta Shelter, in Mazama, Washington, is a 1,000 square-foot steel box home with a 200 square-foot footprint. Photo by Olson Sundberg Kundig Allen Architects/TASCHEN.
The bed was designed to hang from the ceiling and can be hoisted up and pulled down as needed.
Two smaller, adjacent structures house autonomous bedrooms, each equipped with a full bathroom.
Kartheiser’s private courtyard includes a covered seating area and fire pit, designed by Roberts.
The hideaway grows darker as residents move through the space toward the bedroom. The only light in the sleeping space enters indirectly from the nearby glass façade, as well as from a small ventilation window in the northern corner.
When not in use as the headboard, the large redwood slab folds down to become a desk.
Philip Jodidio's Cabins (Taschen, November 2014) chronicles how architects have explored the concept of a minimal, low-impact, and isolated abode. The book features photographs, illustrations, and text detailing projects from around the world.
The use of wall space is maximized to keep clutter from the floor and allow for an open feeling. Micro-unit LaunchPad. Clei s.r.l/Resource Furniture; Designed by Pierluigi Colombo and architecture by Amie Gross Architects. Photography by John Halpern. Courtesy of the Museum of the City of New York
A wood-burning stove in the main room heats much of the house, including the mezzanine and the dining area.
Hang the folded chair in a closet until it's ready to be used.
"Light colors make [your space] feel more spacious and airy," says Macy Miller. Miller's compact home in Boise, Idaho, built for only $11,000, is featured in our September issue.
Davor (with his wife, Abbe, and son, August) designed the main living and dining pavilion as a double-height space to increase its perceived volume, and added high cubbies for extra storage.
Using natural materials is one way of bringing nature indoors. Oiled white ash floors and ceilings, along with Italian poplar and Lawson cypress joinery, are found throughout architect Andrew Simpson’s 538-square-foot home outside Wellington, New Zealand.