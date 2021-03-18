Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Photos
Home Tours
Articles
Shop
Real Estate
Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Home Guides
+
Dwell On This
Sourcebook
+
Find a Pro
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
All Photos
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
+
Budget Breakdown
+
Renovations
Prefab
Tiny Homes
From Our Readers
Videos
All Tours
Articles
Magazine Archive
+
Current Issue
+
Design News
New Normal
Travel
All Articles
Shop
New Arrivals
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Kitchen & Dining
Lighting & Fans
All Products
Real Estate
On the Market
Vacation Rentals
Add Your Home
M Finn
Follow
7
Saves
Followers
Following
The refreshed exterior utilizes tongue-and-groove bleached cedar siding with black aluminum accents.
Large drawers underneath the dinette seats provide extra storage.
The long gangplank of a deck runs right out into the fields, a fact that Treanor relishes.
Set cover photo