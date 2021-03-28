Art by Pierce Meehan
The rear of the house features Victorian brick, a modern extension, and Velfac windows. Landscape designer Matthew Wright was inspired by the art of Henri Rousseau when choosing plants to set amid the garden’s Dorset pebbles.
The kitchen is fitted with sleek metal hardware, high-gloss white cabinetry, and a spacious kitchen island that doubles as a breakfast counter.
To improve connectivity to the rear garden, Soup Architects stretched a new ground floor extension across the width of the side to open up the eastern section of the house. A living room further knits the residence with the green space.
Architect Gregory Phillips connected the original house to a new modern extension that doesn’t interfere with the surrounding houses. “I try to be true to the location,”he explains, “so it doesn’t seem like some spaceship has landed.”
The rear garden looks into the kitchen and dining space right through the internal courtyard and beyond.
While the house’s original pine is richly colored and textured, a number of structural posts rendered the kitchen difficult to furnish with modern fixtures. A newly-added black beam, which extends outward into the dining room, allowed for the posts’ removal.
A new anthracite zinc roof sits within the walls, and protrudes upward to create extra interior height.
Beach House | AMA
In the living area of Daniel Rozensztroch’s Paris apartment, an Eames La Chaise and a butterfly chair complement a Moroccan Berber rug.
Kitchen looking into the dining and out towards the Atlantic Ocean. The collar ties are exposed to express the homes structural integrity and bring down the scale of the space
This 3,200-square-foot structure was assembled with a prefabricated foundation, concrete panel siding, and efficient built-ins, minimizing construction debris and toxins—such as concrete foundation tar—on the site.
266 Bay Walk by Horace Gifford (1968). Gifford wrote of the house, also encapsulating his work as an architect, that "The outstanding feature of the house is that we did not diminish the beauty of the site in any way. Glass tends not to enclose—that's why we used so much of it."
Lake Chelan
A steel-and-glass extension hosts the main living spaces and flows into the backyard.
When Jennifer and Mattias Segerholt decided to move to Portland after five years in Los Angeles, a shared climate-based trepidation shaped their real estate search.
A pair of Icelandic prefab pioneers deliver an efficient family home in Culver City. Building smarter is at the heart of everything designers Tryggvi Thorsteinsson and Erla Dögg Ingjaldsdóttir do. Whether they’re testing the limits of indoor/outdoor living or developing a prefabricated wall system that they hope will make traditional wood framing a thing of the past, the founders of the Santa Monica design studio Minarc are consumed with making structures stronger, lighter, and more efficient.
Jay and Jaclyn Lieber worked with Erla Dögg Ingjaldsdóttir and Tryggvi Thorsteinsson of Minarc to design a house using the designers’ mnmMOD panels, which can be assembled with a screw gun. The core of the home was kept open to maximize natural light. Clerestory windows, walnut cabinetry, and concrete floors define the living room, which features a sectional by Jessica McClendon of Glamour Nest, who consulted on the furnishings, a Nesta rug from Design Within Reach, a Moooi Random Light from YLighting, and Hecks ottomans from Blu Dot.
Mandel designed a six-by-eight-foot extension for additional space on the ground floor.
With his son, William, watching, architect Noah Walker tries out the floor-to-ceiling Schüco glass doors he integrated into a guesthouse he designed off an existing barn for Nathan Frankel, an amateur violinist, in Beverly Hills, California. The new portion features an open living-dining area. See more glass houses we love!
