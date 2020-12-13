Circular mirrors by Dennis Luedeman join a custom walnut vanity with a counter and integrated sink by Corian. “The house is relentlessly linear, but we were able to add these more playful shapes,” Fougeron says. The faucets are V1/150 by Vola.
The master bathroom features arabesque terra-cotta tiles from Tabaraka Studios in a brilliant shade of green. The custom vanity has a concrete countertop with an integrated sink from Concreteworks and hardware from Marion Cage. The playful wall tiles are also from Tabarka Studios: Paris Metro #14 in charcoal and paprika. The turned leg is based on the turned column detail by the front door.
Top 9 Bathrooms of 2020: From the whimsical to the austerely beautiful, the contenders in this year’s Dwell Design Awards are singular sanctuaries.
The front and back doors are only 12 feet apart from one another, separated by the living space at the heart of the home. The open floor plan allows the living space, den, dining room, and kitchen to flow into each other, while the way the volumes are positioned makes each space feel distinct—this works well for entertaining both large and small groups.
Oil your wooden kitchen tools and cutting boards. Most mineral oils will do the trick—and they’ll give your wooden widgets a much longer life. Make sourdough bread. If you’ve got some yeast in your pantry, and it’s not too old, get down to perfecting that sourdough bread recipe. You could also start a kombucha culture, or pickle any hearty vegetables you’ve got lying around. Make a pantry meal. If you can’t get to the supermarket, think about making some Spanish rice and beans from canned or dry goods. Perfectly simple. Label absolutely everything. KonMari your entire kitchen, while you’re at it. Know where and what everything is, and get rid of anything you don’t use for a perfectly uncluttered and organized kitchen.
Now, the sizeable kitchen is an exceptional blend of old and new. The original floors, coffered ceiling, and windows are joined with IKEA cabinets with Semihandmade fronts, and Vermont-sourced Danby marble counters.
Massive volumes of dry stacked, locally supplied granite supports the roof.
A fuss-free, elegant and modern bedroom.
A skylight brings plenty of natural light into the living room.
This lakeside home in Quebec boasts a white kitchen with an elegant, white marble backsplash that adds just a touch of pizzazz to an otherwise simple and minimalist open kitchen.
Top 10 Most Shared Stories of 2020: Our readers couldn’t resist passing these articles along to family and friends.
Designed by Fowler and Ward, this affordable two-unit home provides a beautiful solution to the Melbourne’s housing shortage.
The white marble island in the kitchen creates the illusion of movement against all-black cabinetry.
A cutout in the roof allows the family to sit together near the pool and watch the stars at night.
Along Victoria’s Surf Coast, a minimalist timber dwellingcombines Scandinavian charm with the laid-back vibes of a New Zealand bach.
With the sliding doors open, the kitchen connects to a courtyard and spare bedroom, where friends who come over for dinner sometimes take up residence for days.
Kirsty’s favorite space in the house is the living room, where she and her girlfriends curl up on the sectional sofa to gossip over a glass of wine.
Bruce Thatcher and Kirsty Leighton behind their London home.
If tidiness is paramount for the family, a place for the kids to play outdoors is equally important. The climbing wall at the back of the garden is entirely the work of Mark Tiarks, who built the Composite House and who relished a chance to step out from beneath Tozer’s plans and design an aspect of the house himself.
