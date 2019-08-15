Murray Mews is known for homes by well-known architects. It features early works from Team 4, the ’60s-era firm of Richard Rogers and Norman Foster.
Flip House's open plan allows striking views outward to the city, bay, and garden. The back of the house was recast as the primary facade with a new glass wall, allowing natural light to fill the home throughout the day.
As if undertaking an archaeological dig, architect Carles Oliver peels back layers of his home over the course of three years. Cities that are inundated by tourists, such as Palma de Mallorca, Spain, can suffer severe housing shortages that call for the reappropriation of unused space. Architect Carles Oliver undertook just this task, rehabbing an old, empty building with a budget of just over $21,000. Through an urban sharecropping contract, the work on the home was done in exchange for three years of rent.
The BuildHer Collective, a development company whose aim is to empower women to tackle their own construction projects, teams up with architects Bellemo &amp; Cat. For this recently sold home in Northcote, a suburb of Melbourne, Australia, BuildHer partnered with the homeowner to help her purchase the land, as well as manage the design and build team, which consisted of renowned architects Bellemo &amp; Cat and contractor Beirin. The result is a stunning remodel that combines a new sun-dappled extension with a renovated period home.
A massive industrial-style door rolls up and ties the living area and the book nook to the outdoors, where a large tree punctures the wood decking.
Gerrit Rietveld
Albert Frey
A lone saguaro marks the southwest corner of Thomas and Laura Hyland’s property, which is situated adjacent to the Phoenix Mountain Preserve. The structure’s main living volume is elevated and faced in glass, overlooking a descending pathway that leads to a pool tucked into the site.
#gessato # catalonia #farmhouse
If you’re considering forgoing the bed frame entirely, make sure it looks intentional rather than haphazard. Install light fixtures at a level that is appropriate for the low-lying bed, and keep big pillows away from overhead artwork or windows.
More treasured pieces, including a clear glass bud vase by William Gudenrath from the Corning Museum of Glass and a bronze palm from De Vera in San Francisco, occupy the living room bookshelves.
Form &amp; Forest have designed the ultimate modern cabin that you can actually rent! Surrounded by wilderness, the retreat sits on the Blaeberry River near Golden, British Columbia with vaulted ceilings in the living room that afford incredible views of the forest, mountains, and river.
As the duo’s first dive into lighting design, each pendant was spun by hand in L.A. and has a custom perforated pattern that allows light to shine through.
They affixed a chunk of Mountain Calcutta marble to a wall-mounted mirror to hold jewelry during fittings.
In the downstairs den, the mirrors facets of a West Elm side table refract the linearity of the moulding and hardwood flooring. Removing dated carpeting and vinyl tiles throughout, the couple unearthed and preserved the original wood floor, then sanded, twice bleached, whitewashed, and sealed it to achieve a neutral gray finish.
C58 - Dressing Table by London–based designer Florian Schmid is a seemingly rudimentary form comprised of a circular mirror bisected by a horizontal plane of wood. The proportions and shapes are then echoed by its matching stool. The interplay of surrounding light lends texture and depth, resulting in a piece that is anything but simplistic.
A white Alba armoire by Pinch stands next to the brand’s Iona cheval mirror in a second-floor bedroom. The Moroccan rug was found in Paris; the Malm bed from IKEA was a budget buy.
R-Zero crafted the tables and benches out of wood and metal. The chairs are Herman Miller.
Viewpoint Snøhetta, Dovrefjell, Norway.
Sheetrock surfaces comprise many of the interior walls, including one situated between the kitchen and dining area, which is furnished by benches and a table designed and built by Baumann, alongside HAL chairs by Jasper Morrison for Vitra.
Visitors pass by a sentry wall of lamps from Design House Stockholm on their way to the airy living-dining room with its 52 windows.
