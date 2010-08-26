Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
e
Emmanuel Romeuf
Follow
Latest
5
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
An Introduction to Lighting
One of the oldest proclamations in Western literature—maybe the very oldest, depending on how you see things—is “Let there be...
p
Patrick Di Justo
Electric Sandwich
So you’ve finally made the move from incandescent to CFLs only to learn that you’re well behind the LED wave.
p
Patrick Di Justo
Sunlight on Demand
Fiber-optic cables can be used to pipe and enhance sunlight into homes. Money is saved. The English rejoice.
p
Patrick Di Justo
Dim Some, Lose Some
Waste extends far beyond what winds up in the landfill.
p
Patrick Di Justo
Lumen on the Horizon
There’s a light at the end of the tunnel; this trio of design luminaries tells us precisely how it will work.
p
Patrick Di Justo