Architect Bruce Bolander made the most of a limited footprint in a house he designed in a Malibu canyon. With the small bedroom unable to accommodate any "normal" size desk, the architect designed a very thin custom steel desk where resident Heidi Wright works. The floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors from Metal Window Corporation open the entire corner of the room up to the outdoors. “The mountains across the way are almost like another wall—they contain the space to the point that you feel like you’re in a much bigger space, that you’re part of the overall landscape,” says Bolander. Photo by J Bennett Fitts.
Three-pivot hinged doors divide the dining from the study area. When this door is opened, the dining room expands to include the study.
Small spaces and tiny homes present some physical limitations, but they actually make room for imaginative solutions.
Mexico City architects Ambrosi | Etchegaray installed a 150,000-liter water tank that holds rainwater in this eco-friendly holiday home in Tepoztlán, xxx. The water in the tank is heated solar energy when the water for the showers and pools require heating.
As a rug designer, Simon planned out the large blue dot on the bright blue Tretford carpet. Simon explains that this tough carpet is made with ribbed goats hair and has recently made a comeback after being a popular wall covering material in the ‘70s.
The system—which is available in a variety of materials, finishes, and colors—moves along a mechanical track through a simple, physical interface, the Ori mobile app, or an Alexa voice command. Hidden at the bottom of the unit is a full- or queen-sized bed that can be deployed to convert the space into a bedroom. On the same side, plentiful storage and a concealed desk serve as a closet and home office. On the other side, a media center boasts further shelving and a pull-out surface that can act as a coffee table. With the Ori system, says CEO Hasier Larrea, "you can start thinking about how a space really adapts to us and our activities and not the other way around."
The house is about 3,000 square feet with six bedrooms, four of them on the second floor, surrounding a stairway to the large open space below where cooking, dining, game-playing, and movie-watching take place.
Situated on the Gulf Shores of Bonita Beach, this three-bedroom contemporary masterpiece was designed by Randall Stofft. Features inside include a striking spiral staircase that serves all three floors with a chandelier adorned in the middle, an airy open concept layout, and a separate spiral staircase leading to the rooftop where breathtaking Gulf Coast sunsets can be enjoyed. Learn more about this property at Premier Sotheby's International Realty: http://bit.ly/2eHlNND
Through an integral relationship between use, form, and material, the Low/Rise House responds sensitively to site, nature, and neighborhood, creating a new type of suburban living – both urban and rural.
In the open living and dining room of a hillside family home in Japan, Eames shell chairs surround a custom walnut table by Kagura. The upholstered seating is by Arflex. The architect, Masahiro Harada of Mount Fuji Architects Studio, also designed the custom kitchen island and stove vent.
The residents requested in the project brief that the home revolve around family spaces. To that end, the outdoor area, with its green courtyards, is meant to recall a campground experience.
The $33.5M expansion not only provides 3.4 acres of additional space to the 9.1 acre garden to accommodate its rapid visitor growth, but also—and most importantly—enhance its ability to immerse visitors in traditional Japanese arts and culture. It also provides space for educational programs and events, and a training center to teach the tenets of Japanese gardening in English.
Nakada works from an Alvar Aalto table in the living and dining area, adjacent to the kitchen. He saved on some elements, such as the plywood cabinetry, and splurged on others, such as the Finn Juhl chairs and Vilhelm Lauritzen lamp. A skylight beneath the angled roof allows in a sliver of constantly changing light.
Ohtsuki and Townsend's timber arrives at the site precut with traditional Japanese joinery ends and labeled as to where each piece fits in the puzzle.
The dining table, made from a single piece of teak, is a little over 13 feet long and was custom made for the space. It can seat up to 24.
Designed by architects Rick Shean and Christopher Simmonds, a project in Quebec, Canada, was a winner of the 2014 Architects Challenge, a collection of annual submissions each year that display architectural creativity and feature Marvin Windows and Doors. On our Design for Humankind panel, Christine Marvin will represent a family business dedicated to accommodating residents of all abilities.
Off the living room, two small bedrooms and a bathroom can be reached through sliding doors that, when closed, continue the cheerful pattern of the Moroccan cement tiles covering the wall.
A renovated apartment in the Catalan city of Barcelona preserved the existing historic cement tiles, which maintains the original room layout in the home.
"Sol" is a new home in the Willo Historic District in Phoenix. The house is a modern interpretation of the vernacular courtyard style found throughout the southwest. #modern #courtyard #outdoorliving #desert #southwestern #infill #newbuild #historic #phoenix #arizona
This airy addition on the back of a historic house in Boise is a model of sensitive renovation, seamlessly melding new and old. Photo by Lincoln Barbour.
The Museum for Architectural Drawing in Berlin, designed by Russian firm SPEECH Tchoban & Kuznetsov, has a wooden door that mimics the structure's textured concrete exterior.
The front door is made from re-milled old leftover beams. A custom pivot mechanism allows the weight of the massive door to rest on a tiny point, allowing for almost friction-free operation.
While most homes have their front doors centered on a flat wall, this home in Canada by Omer Arbel is entered through two solid walnut doors at the corner of the home.
With a double bed on a raised wooden platform, white washed brick walls and Tom Dixon pendant lights, this small 313 square foot studio apartment is perfect for single travellers or couples.
Elysian Landscapes modernized a classic brownstone by creating a private bi-level patio with clean, built-in seating for outdoor dining.
