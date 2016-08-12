Fin High Stool is minimalist stool created by New York-based designer Bowen Liu. Fin High Stool is a bar height stool. The proportion and relationship of the seat and structure is carefully composed. Fin High Stool embodies the lifestyle of having light meals at the home kitchen, and having conversations while sharing good food and drinks. It’s also available in counter height.
Maisa is a minimal table created by Switzerland-based designer Carlo Clopath. Form meets flawless function: exceptionally smooth to the touch and featuring a table top that can be effortlessly extended, this piece combines sleek lines with elegant shapes and details finished to the highest quality. The table top can be moved effortlessly along the longitudinal bars of the base, exposing the solid wood frame and the hidden extender. The practical extension piece can be made from solid wood or FENIX NTM, a lightweight, opaque material with a high-quality, ultra-scratch-proof coating. The table can be extended in a flash to conjure up space for more guests.
Dune Coffee Table is a minimal coffee table created by Brooklyn-based designers Bower. The Dune coffee table mixes a bumpy wood texture with a slick glass surface, creating a tactile, visceral duality between these two elements. The flatness of the glass creates a surface for certain objects such as cups and plates, while the grooved surface allows for storage of pens, headphones, or other small accessories.
Wood WorksFaced with the challenge of a diminutive New York apartment in desperate need of a refresh, architect Tim Seggerman went straight to his toolbox to craft a Nakashima-inspired interior, featured in our November Small Spaces issue.
The Type 75 Mini Floor Lamp is an elegant floor light designed with small spaces in mind. The Mini is a high performance fixture that diffuses strong, soft lighting, and it is ideal for a reading corner or home office. It is available in soft and bold colors.
Of the seven steps in Michael Pozner’s not-quite-500-square-foot aerie in Greenwich Village, five contain drawers. His small set of table and chairs is from CB2.
A small space for laundry.
When it comes to media storage in a small space, consider making the most of your nooks and crannies. The shelving at right here is smartly recessed into a cavity next to the window.
Think Small features a nautically inspired New York home and a little red house with a lot of character in Seattle. Photo by: Adam Friedberg
From Menu, The Kaschkasch Floor Mirror is a decidedly modern home accent that is designed with small spaces and apartment living in mind. The full-body mirror has a triangular shaped frame, making it easy to fit into the corner of a room. The thoughtful design also enables the mirror to lean flat against a wall, and even stand on its own in varied directions. There is a gap between the top of the glass mirror and the powder-coated aluminum frame, making it easy to hang clothing or drape scarves, belts, or necklaces.
In its closed position, the piece looks like a storage unit. A door on wheels slides open to reveal a kitchen inside.
Inspired by the small scale of Japanese residences—in particular, Makoto Masuzawa’s 1952 Minimum House—architect Andrew Simpson designed his own economical 538-square-foot home set into a wooded site in Island Bay, a coastal suburb outside Wellington, New Zealand.
