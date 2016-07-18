Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Photos
Home Tours
Articles
Shop
Real Estate
Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Home Guides
+
Dwell On This
Sourcebook
+
Find a Pro
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
All Photos
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
+
Budget Breakdown
+
Renovations
Prefab
Tiny Homes
From Our Readers
Videos
All Tours
Articles
Magazine Archive
+
Current Issue
+
Design News
New Normal
Travel
All Articles
Shop
New Arrivals
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Kitchen & Dining
Lighting & Fans
All Products
Real Estate
On the Market
Vacation Rentals
Add Your Home
elworthy studio
Follow
33
Saves
Followers
Following
New blues! Left to right: Blackish Magic (White), Blackish Magic (Midnight/Chartreuse), Cascade (Indigo), and Blackish Magic (Indigo)
Close-up of Cascade (Mauve) and Kaleido pillows. All pillows have a solid linen or velvet back and a brass exposed zipper.
Patina and Blackish Magic (Graphite) pillows
Clockwise, from top left: Blackish Magic (Graphite), Patina, Desert Alchemy, Sepia, Kaleido, Cascade (Mauve), Totem
Kaleido, Blackish Magic (Graphite), and Half Moon pillows
Close-up of Patina and Desert Alchemy pillows. All pillows have a solid linen or velvet back and a brass exposed zipper.
Sepia, Desert Alchemy, and Totem pillows
Blackish Magic (Graphite) and Sepia pillows
Cascade (Indigo) Wallpaper; also available as Type II paper
Blackish Magic (Indigo) Wallpaper; also available as Type II paper
Blackish Magic (Midnight/Chartreuse) Wallpaper; also available as Type II paper
Blackish Magic (White) Wallpaper; also available as Type II paper
Cascade (Mauve) Grasscloth
Cascade (Indigo) fabric, printed on Belgian linen/cotton. Perfect for light/medium upholstery and drapery.
Blackish Magic (Midnight/Chartreuse) fabric, printed on Belgian linen/cotton. Perfect for light/medium upholstery and drapery.
Blackish Magic (White) fabric, printed on Belgian linen/cotton. Perfect for light/medium upholstery and drapery.
Blackish Magic (Indigo) fabric, printed on Belgian linen/cotton. Perfect for light/medium upholstery and drapery.
Patina fabric, printed on Belgian linen/cotton. Perfect for light/medium upholstery and drapery.
Totem fabric, printed on Belgian linen/cotton. Perfect for light/medium upholstery and drapery.
Desert Alchemy fabric, printed on Belgian linen/cotton. Perfect for light/medium upholstery and drapery.
Sepia fabric, printed on Belgian linen/cotton. Perfect for light/medium upholstery and drapery.
Kaleido fabric, printed on Belgian linen/cotton. Perfect for light/medium upholstery and drapery.
Half Moon fabric, printed on Belgian linen/cotton. Perfect for light/medium upholstery and drapery.
Cascade (Mauve) fabric, printed on Belgian linen/cotton. Perfect for light/medium upholstery and drapery.
Blackish Magic (Graphite) fabric, printed on Belgian linen/cotton. Perfect for light/medium upholstery and drapery.
Sepia Wallpaper (also available as Type II paper)
Totem Wallpaper (also available as Type II paper)
Half Moon Wallpaper (also available as Type II paper)
Blackish Magic wallpaper (also available in Type II paper)
Kaleido Wallpaper (also available as Type II paper)
Desert Alchemy Wallpaper (also available as Type II paper)
Patina Wallpaper (also available as Type II paper)
Cascade Wallpaper in Mauve (also available as Type II paper)
Set cover photo