New blues! Left to right: Blackish Magic (White), Blackish Magic (Midnight/Chartreuse), Cascade (Indigo), and Blackish Magic (Indigo)
Close-up of Cascade (Mauve) and Kaleido pillows. All pillows have a solid linen or velvet back and a brass exposed zipper.
Patina and Blackish Magic (Graphite) pillows
Clockwise, from top left: Blackish Magic (Graphite), Patina, Desert Alchemy, Sepia, Kaleido, Cascade (Mauve), Totem
Kaleido, Blackish Magic (Graphite), and Half Moon pillows
Close-up of Patina and Desert Alchemy pillows. All pillows have a solid linen or velvet back and a brass exposed zipper.
Sepia, Desert Alchemy, and Totem pillows
Blackish Magic (Graphite) and Sepia pillows
Cascade (Indigo) Wallpaper; also available as Type II paper
Blackish Magic (Indigo) Wallpaper; also available as Type II paper
Blackish Magic (Midnight/Chartreuse) Wallpaper; also available as Type II paper
Blackish Magic (White) Wallpaper; also available as Type II paper
Cascade (Mauve) Grasscloth
Cascade (Indigo) fabric, printed on Belgian linen/cotton. Perfect for light/medium upholstery and drapery.
Blackish Magic (Midnight/Chartreuse) fabric, printed on Belgian linen/cotton. Perfect for light/medium upholstery and drapery.
Blackish Magic (White) fabric, printed on Belgian linen/cotton. Perfect for light/medium upholstery and drapery.
Blackish Magic (Indigo) fabric, printed on Belgian linen/cotton. Perfect for light/medium upholstery and drapery.
Patina fabric, printed on Belgian linen/cotton. Perfect for light/medium upholstery and drapery.
Totem fabric, printed on Belgian linen/cotton. Perfect for light/medium upholstery and drapery.
Desert Alchemy fabric, printed on Belgian linen/cotton. Perfect for light/medium upholstery and drapery.
Sepia fabric, printed on Belgian linen/cotton. Perfect for light/medium upholstery and drapery.
Kaleido fabric, printed on Belgian linen/cotton. Perfect for light/medium upholstery and drapery.
Half Moon fabric, printed on Belgian linen/cotton. Perfect for light/medium upholstery and drapery.
Cascade (Mauve) fabric, printed on Belgian linen/cotton. Perfect for light/medium upholstery and drapery.
Blackish Magic (Graphite) fabric, printed on Belgian linen/cotton. Perfect for light/medium upholstery and drapery.
Sepia Wallpaper (also available as Type II paper)
Totem Wallpaper (also available as Type II paper)
Half Moon Wallpaper (also available as Type II paper)
Blackish Magic wallpaper (also available in Type II paper)
Kaleido Wallpaper (also available as Type II paper)
Desert Alchemy Wallpaper (also available as Type II paper)
Patina Wallpaper (also available as Type II paper)
Cascade Wallpaper in Mauve (also available as Type II paper)
