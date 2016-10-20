The appliances have been installed, and the
Osteria in Vancouver
Balboa Gym & Bar in Zurich by helsinkizurich Architects
When you first walk into Souvla, your eye is drawn to the rotisserie, which has become the main focus of the restaurant. It reinforces its locally-sourced, back-to-basics motto. A chunk of the Grecian objects displayed on the shelves were from the owner’s Grandfather’s restaurant in Boston.
Leo's Oyster Bar in San Francisco designed by Ken Fulk Inc.
The kitchen's red Venetian plaster walls are a nod to a detail in the family's previous apartment. The walnut and lacquer kitchen system is by Henrybuilt. Photo by Howie Guja Styling by Gorilla Styling
Resident Peter Østergaard (with Maja, 6, and Carl, 20 months) and architect and photographer Jonas Bjerre-Poulsen have been best friends since they were 13, which makes for easy collaboration. Says Bjerre-Poulsen: “There are always a lot of challenges in a renovation, but Peter and Åsa trusted my judgment and gave me a completely free hand. Usually it’s hard to push people into unconventional solutions, but Peter has all these wild and crazy ideas.” One such idea was to embed a transparent glass-and-iron door in the floor, operated by a hydraulic pump, which allows access to the subterranean wine cellar. At night, the lit-up cellar glows, lending the compact living room an increased sense of verticality.
Piano coat rack by by Patrick Séha for Per/Use. This multi-purpose coat rack and hanger panel has foldable hooks, taking up virtually no space unless needed.
Juhana Myllykoski’s Hidden collection for Sculptures Jeux includes a series of of shelves and hooks that provide a playful and unobtrusive solution to storing coats and bags.
In this Bratislava apartment an Eames bird keeps watch over the record collection.
Green Wall, NYC shot by Loren Madsen in New York, New York.
Babylon Tower Desk by Andréason & Leibel. See it at Ventura Lambrate in the Luna building's courtyard.
RugbyGur Caterina Carrieras https://tictail.com/s/rugbygur/gur-catarina-carreiras
Poodle Print from Barbara Dziadosz https://tictail.com/s/barbaradziadosz/fine-art-print-poodle
Render of Lamp Ligne at gallery Oode in Amsterdam. Painting by Dutch artist Pim Trooster
Sculptural Coffee Table By Marc Englander
The original kitchen was completely closed off from the rest of the house and felt very dark. We blew out the walls and added a skylight to bring in lots of natural light.
In the master bath, we created an entire wet room for the shower and tub. Frosted glass allows for privacy with lots of natural light.
The dining, living and kitchen create an L shape, but with the sliding doors pulled open, it becomes a large rectangle with outdoor living and dining as well. The clients baby grand finds a home in the corner.
A moment of stairwell envy at Printing House, home to some of the only new, ground-up town houses in New York's West Village. Architecture, interior design, and art advising by Workshop/APD.
The walnut Grain desk ($1,775) and tomato-colored Sixagon stool ($350) are perfect companions. The Sixagon also works perfectly as a side table.
#gessato # catalonia #farmhouse
