Faust, the hotel's restaurant, hearkens back to 19th-century Bavarian beer hall. The bar, stools, and furniture in the space are by Jessica Carnevale, a RISD-trained designer who's based in Brooklyn. "We sought to create [a hotel] that felt for the place and of the place, so guests could be locals and locals could be guests for an evening," Heckman says. "Nothing is more democratic than a beer hall, so Faust was created with that common spirit in mind."