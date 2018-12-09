Floor plan drawing.
Floor plan drawing.
Square Vogue Ceramica tiles give the bathroom a graphic punch.
Square Vogue Ceramica tiles give the bathroom a graphic punch.
The team installed an off-the-grid hot tub—known as a Dutch tub—that's heated by a wood fire. “Essentially a couple of copper coils get wrapped around a fire pit with a hi and low input/output connected to the tub. Once the fire heats up, the hot tub really gets cookin’. At its hottest we have measured it at 104 degrees,” says Jimmy Mathew’s, GreenSpur’s Director of Development.
The team installed an off-the-grid hot tub—known as a Dutch tub—that's heated by a wood fire. “Essentially a couple of copper coils get wrapped around a fire pit with a hi and low input/output connected to the tub. Once the fire heats up, the hot tub really gets cookin’. At its hottest we have measured it at 104 degrees,” says Jimmy Mathew’s, GreenSpur’s Director of Development.
Operable doors open out to the deck.
Operable doors open out to the deck.
The Lost Whiskey Cabin stands on a rocky bluff overlooking Virginia's countryside.
The Lost Whiskey Cabin stands on a rocky bluff overlooking Virginia's countryside.
In the living area, a cedar storage unit made by Grant features a five-by-five-foot sliding panel that conceals shelving and the television. “It’s a way to make it feel less like a TV room during the day,” Beer says. The sunken sofa—a throwback to the residents’ childhoods in the 1970s— is from the Houdini collection by King Living. The dining chairs were a secondhand purchase.
In the living area, a cedar storage unit made by Grant features a five-by-five-foot sliding panel that conceals shelving and the television. “It’s a way to make it feel less like a TV room during the day,” Beer says. The sunken sofa—a throwback to the residents’ childhoods in the 1970s— is from the Houdini collection by King Living. The dining chairs were a secondhand purchase.
A look at the living areas with two smaller rooms crafted at one end of the pavilion volume—a ground-level kitchen and an upper-floor sitting room, which can be easily adapted as a bedroom and/or study.
A look at the living areas with two smaller rooms crafted at one end of the pavilion volume—a ground-level kitchen and an upper-floor sitting room, which can be easily adapted as a bedroom and/or study.
The reformed rear of the original dwelling as backdrop. With interstitial garden courts on either side offering light and ventilation at the centre, this space also encourages spatial interplay of public and private rooms.
The reformed rear of the original dwelling as backdrop. With interstitial garden courts on either side offering light and ventilation at the centre, this space also encourages spatial interplay of public and private rooms.
Durable fiber-cement HardiePlank clads the rear facade.
Durable fiber-cement HardiePlank clads the rear facade.
Sleeping nooks that look like the grooves in a block of cheese.
Sleeping nooks that look like the grooves in a block of cheese.
Rather than opting for the schematic, open-plan design of the renovated Queensland worker's cottage, the formalized living, sitting, and dining areas are compartmentalized; each room is dedicated to their function.
Rather than opting for the schematic, open-plan design of the renovated Queensland worker's cottage, the formalized living, sitting, and dining areas are compartmentalized; each room is dedicated to their function.
A new outdoor deck addition, which meets the local council’s requirements for site coverage, was built in the rear garden.
A new outdoor deck addition, which meets the local council’s requirements for site coverage, was built in the rear garden.
Double terrace views
Double terrace views
Piercy &amp; Company harmonizes glass, steel, and 19th-century brick for a stunning effect in the award-winning Kew House in southwest London.
Piercy &amp; Company harmonizes glass, steel, and 19th-century brick for a stunning effect in the award-winning Kew House in southwest London.
“We tweaked the site by as little as three degrees, to keep the view, and slid it a little downhill from the top to preserve it.” —Erin Sterling Lewis, architect
“We tweaked the site by as little as three degrees, to keep the view, and slid it a little downhill from the top to preserve it.” —Erin Sterling Lewis, architect
The Dora pendant lights in the kitchen are from Rejuvenation; quartz countertops are by Cambria and the custom bar stools are by Rocky Mountain Table Company. In Situ Studio designed the solid walnut steps with custom steel rails, a walnut hand rail, and a removable baby gate.
The Dora pendant lights in the kitchen are from Rejuvenation; quartz countertops are by Cambria and the custom bar stools are by Rocky Mountain Table Company. In Situ Studio designed the solid walnut steps with custom steel rails, a walnut hand rail, and a removable baby gate.
“I suppose you could consider me part of a subculture who lived in various inner-city spaces,” says Simpson, whose previous homes include ad hoc spaces in industrial warehouses, floors of office buildings, and units above shops and bars. In designing his Island Bay home completely from scratch, he retained his experimental spirit: “We wanted a house that responded to our wider social, environmental, and economic concerns rather than something that blindly followed convention,” he says. Unassuming in sight, the home’s corrugated-metal cladding (above) recalls the tin shed, a vernacular housing type in the region.
“I suppose you could consider me part of a subculture who lived in various inner-city spaces,” says Simpson, whose previous homes include ad hoc spaces in industrial warehouses, floors of office buildings, and units above shops and bars. In designing his Island Bay home completely from scratch, he retained his experimental spirit: “We wanted a house that responded to our wider social, environmental, and economic concerns rather than something that blindly followed convention,” he says. Unassuming in sight, the home’s corrugated-metal cladding (above) recalls the tin shed, a vernacular housing type in the region.
Using natural materials is one way of bringing nature indoors. Oiled white ash floors and ceilings, along with Italian poplar and Lawson cypress joinery, are found throughout architect Andrew Simpson’s 538-square-foot home outside Wellington, New Zealand.
Using natural materials is one way of bringing nature indoors. Oiled white ash floors and ceilings, along with Italian poplar and Lawson cypress joinery, are found throughout architect Andrew Simpson’s 538-square-foot home outside Wellington, New Zealand.
Open enclosures and connections to adjacent living spaces keep the home inviting and airy rather than densely packed—a key feature for an owner of two dogs: Ben, a whippet, and Flynn, an Irish gypsy dog.
Open enclosures and connections to adjacent living spaces keep the home inviting and airy rather than densely packed—a key feature for an owner of two dogs: Ben, a whippet, and Flynn, an Irish gypsy dog.
These initiatives on state ballots will decide questions about rent control, property tax, and urban development.
These initiatives on state ballots will decide questions about rent control, property tax, and urban development.

6 more saves

Set cover photo