Alley Elevation
Alley Elevation
Dining Room
Dining Room
The simple frame of the Stanwood residence is clad with oxidized steel finished with linseed oil and outfitted with Sierra Pacific windows and doors.
The simple frame of the Stanwood residence is clad with oxidized steel finished with linseed oil and outfitted with Sierra Pacific windows and doors.
Oiled concrete floors inform the interior of the Stanwood residence.
Oiled concrete floors inform the interior of the Stanwood residence.
A Bensen Radius dining table and Hudson chairs by Emeco stand between the kitchen and the living room.
A Bensen Radius dining table and Hudson chairs by Emeco stand between the kitchen and the living room.
A Hansgrohe Raindance shower head is mounted behind the glass in the master bathroom. A Kohler Ladina undermount sink sits under the vanity mirror.
A Hansgrohe Raindance shower head is mounted behind the glass in the master bathroom. A Kohler Ladina undermount sink sits under the vanity mirror.
A Risom Lounge Chair by Knoll faces a BoConcept bed. A Tizio desk lamp from Design Within Reach acts as additional lighting. Custom casework by Hutchison and Allbee matches the kitchen’s finished look.
A Risom Lounge Chair by Knoll faces a BoConcept bed. A Tizio desk lamp from Design Within Reach acts as additional lighting. Custom casework by Hutchison and Allbee matches the kitchen’s finished look.
The floor lamp is Ohm’s design, made by Phoenix Day.
The floor lamp is Ohm’s design, made by Phoenix Day.
main elevation
main elevation
The ground floor rental unit and the owners’ residence each have dedicated entrances on the front porch. The entrance’s oiled cedar cladding gives the façade an added source of warmth. The basement rental unit is accessed through a separate door a few steps below the porch.
The ground floor rental unit and the owners’ residence each have dedicated entrances on the front porch. The entrance’s oiled cedar cladding gives the façade an added source of warmth. The basement rental unit is accessed through a separate door a few steps below the porch.
Mudrooms aren't seen too often in Florida homes but they make for an ideal transition space at the family's main entrance, from the courtyard. The Young home is meant to be lived in, which means that everyone's books, toys and piles are welcome, but it sure helps to have a place upon entering to leave, and keep organized, each person's belongings.
Mudrooms aren't seen too often in Florida homes but they make for an ideal transition space at the family's main entrance, from the courtyard. The Young home is meant to be lived in, which means that everyone's books, toys and piles are welcome, but it sure helps to have a place upon entering to leave, and keep organized, each person's belongings.
Martin's Cove- Front Exterior
Martin's Cove- Front Exterior
Martin's Cove- Entry Door
Martin's Cove- Entry Door
Mid-century designer Jens Risom's A-framed prefab family retreat, located on the northern portion of Block island, is bordered by a low stone wall, an aesthetic element that appears throughout the land.
Mid-century designer Jens Risom's A-framed prefab family retreat, located on the northern portion of Block island, is bordered by a low stone wall, an aesthetic element that appears throughout the land.
Building Elevation
Building Elevation
Backyard
Backyard
In New York about two hours north of New York City, architecture and interiors firm BarlisWedlick created an eclectic compound designed to suit a client with an idiosyncratic wish list. In the kitchen, a custom Stickbulb LED lamp hangs above a kitchen island topped by concrete from Get Real Surfaces. The cabinets and island feature a modern version of a traditional board and batten siding that are given an even more contemporary feel with the concrete countertop.
In New York about two hours north of New York City, architecture and interiors firm BarlisWedlick created an eclectic compound designed to suit a client with an idiosyncratic wish list. In the kitchen, a custom Stickbulb LED lamp hangs above a kitchen island topped by concrete from Get Real Surfaces. The cabinets and island feature a modern version of a traditional board and batten siding that are given an even more contemporary feel with the concrete countertop.
Rian and Melissa Jorgensen's 2 Bar House in Menlo Park boasts all the usual green design suspects: energy-efficient lighting, good insulation, renewable material finishes, radiant heat, and the roof is pre-wired for future PV panels. Executed by Feldman Architecture, the house requires only natural lighting during the day which keeps energy costs way down. Still, the most stunning aspect of the green design is the living roof planted with succulents, aloe, viviums, and ice plants. "I'm absolutely glad that we did it," says Melissa. "It turned out so well and I really enjoy sitting up there and taking advantage of it as much as I can. It's very peaceful." Read more about this total remodel here.
Rian and Melissa Jorgensen's 2 Bar House in Menlo Park boasts all the usual green design suspects: energy-efficient lighting, good insulation, renewable material finishes, radiant heat, and the roof is pre-wired for future PV panels. Executed by Feldman Architecture, the house requires only natural lighting during the day which keeps energy costs way down. Still, the most stunning aspect of the green design is the living roof planted with succulents, aloe, viviums, and ice plants. "I'm absolutely glad that we did it," says Melissa. "It turned out so well and I really enjoy sitting up there and taking advantage of it as much as I can. It's very peaceful." Read more about this total remodel here.
Large windows and sliding doors with maximal operability are placed throughout, including the master bedroom, where expansive lift-and-slide mechanisms line three exterior walls. The room is furnished by a custom mahogany headboard and bed frame by Larry Hepler and a glass Murano lamp by Massimiliano Schiavon.
Large windows and sliding doors with maximal operability are placed throughout, including the master bedroom, where expansive lift-and-slide mechanisms line three exterior walls. The room is furnished by a custom mahogany headboard and bed frame by Larry Hepler and a glass Murano lamp by Massimiliano Schiavon.
All of the furniture was meticulously handmade by Klebba and Reis to serve the family’s needs.
All of the furniture was meticulously handmade by Klebba and Reis to serve the family’s needs.
The master suite contains the only nonvintage furnishing: a BoConcept bed.
The master suite contains the only nonvintage furnishing: a BoConcept bed.
Each hut consists of two bedrooms with double beds, a small alcove, bathroom, shower, and small kitchen. Stinessen made sure to provide enough built-in storage for visitors, while also keeping the surfaces natural and raw.
Each hut consists of two bedrooms with double beds, a small alcove, bathroom, shower, and small kitchen. Stinessen made sure to provide enough built-in storage for visitors, while also keeping the surfaces natural and raw.
The kitchen is outfitted with Akurum cabinets from Ikea. The island is also an Ikea cabinet, customized with maple panels to match the flooring.
The kitchen is outfitted with Akurum cabinets from Ikea. The island is also an Ikea cabinet, customized with maple panels to match the flooring.
Renovated from a 1940s ranch-style home, with many of the original materials used in the reconstruction, the homeowners love the self-reliance afforded by generating thermal energy and their rooftop garden. Photo: John Clark
Renovated from a 1940s ranch-style home, with many of the original materials used in the reconstruction, the homeowners love the self-reliance afforded by generating thermal energy and their rooftop garden. Photo: John Clark
Beneath a recycled-wood ceiling and centered by a Bokhara rug, the living area contains furniture of their own design.
Beneath a recycled-wood ceiling and centered by a Bokhara rug, the living area contains furniture of their own design.
Architect Paul Syme designed custom storage units with dark-stained walnut fronts that provide a place for everything in his clients’ Toronto bathroom. The wall-to-wall mirror and the Corian counter are custom, and the faucets are by Vola.
Architect Paul Syme designed custom storage units with dark-stained walnut fronts that provide a place for everything in his clients’ Toronto bathroom. The wall-to-wall mirror and the Corian counter are custom, and the faucets are by Vola.
A ground-level patio and third-floor deck overlook a lush front garden; sitting out there is like “being on vacation,” says Hernaez.
A ground-level patio and third-floor deck overlook a lush front garden; sitting out there is like “being on vacation,” says Hernaez.
A COZY AND MODERN INDOOR-OUTDOOR BEDROOM IN BUENOS AIRES In Argentinean architect and furniture designer Alejandro Sticotti's bedroom, dappled sunlight and reclaimed-wood floors and walls give the room a warm, peaceful feel.
A COZY AND MODERN INDOOR-OUTDOOR BEDROOM IN BUENOS AIRES In Argentinean architect and furniture designer Alejandro Sticotti's bedroom, dappled sunlight and reclaimed-wood floors and walls give the room a warm, peaceful feel.

21 more saves

Set cover photo