Stories

A Limestone Cottage in Kansas Is Reborn With a Corrugated Steel Addition
A reimagined home in the tallgrass region of Kansas strives to honor its past and the land around it.
Rebekah Hall
Little Cabins On the Prairie
With these modern-day lodges for Kansas City campers heading to the country, a Missouri architecture firm puts a fresh face on a...
Kelsey Keith
Building Community
With a clean-lined new loft building designed by El Dorado Inc., a fleet of hip galleries, and a burgeoning creative class,...
Georgina Gustin
Affordable, SIP-Built Family Home in Kansas City
Architect Jamie Darnell had a simple plan for his family’s home in Kansas City, Missouri, but the result is anything but plain.
Georgina Gustin
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City is a sprawling 318 square miles.
Sam Grawe