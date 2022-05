When it comes to decorating a small space, always remember to keep the scale of furniture in mind. “The biggest mistake I see people make when decorating a small space is small scaled furniture,” Berkus says. “You end up with a room that is scaled for a small space and is uncomfortable with nowhere to lounge around.” Berkus also suggests using software to test placement of furniture to help make more informed decisions about what works in every area of the home. Pictured, a mid-century modern kitchen updated with black cabinetry and stainless steel appliances by contestant Andrew Flesher. Photo courtesy NBC.