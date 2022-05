At the garage, “the material is the same cladding as the addition and the back of the house— Hardie Boards were applied in a totally random pattern, with the intent to paint the surface,” says Radutny. “When it was done, I was pleasantly surprised with the accidental outcome and suggested for it to be left as is. The result was rather beautiful, echoing a sense of movement as the foreground to the Elevated Train above. So, they left it, as another art wall.”