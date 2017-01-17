The couple’s bedroom, occupying a space that was once a machine shop, has a cedar sleeping platform designed and built by Elliot Loh.
In the living room, a Dublexo sofa and ottoman by Innovation Living was sourced from Zinc Details. The rug is from Ikea; the Kozy Heat gas fireplace is clad in gray tilework and knotty cedar planks. The clocks are from Muji and the posters are from Paper Jam Press.
At Maison & Objet this month in Paris, designer José Lévy will launch a furniture collection produced with traditional tatami, in collaboration with Japanese manufacturer Daiken.
