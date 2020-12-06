This airy home makes the most of its beachside location with sustainable design, careful siting, and an expansive, glazed facade.
This airy home makes the most of its beachside location with sustainable design, careful siting, and an expansive, glazed facade.
A screened porch is designed to immerse occupants in the natural setting. The leather chaises are by Mario Bellini and date from the 1970s.
A screened porch is designed to immerse occupants in the natural setting. The leather chaises are by Mario Bellini and date from the 1970s.
The three Left-Twist Cube's are by Frank Gehry.
The three Left-Twist Cube's are by Frank Gehry.
Matte-black stainless steel gas single-oven range by LG $1,249 LG’s large-capacity oven boasts a fingerprint- and smudge- resistant finish, as well as intuitive glass controls that are as easy to operate as they are to wipe clean.
Matte-black stainless steel gas single-oven range by LG $1,249 LG’s large-capacity oven boasts a fingerprint- and smudge- resistant finish, as well as intuitive glass controls that are as easy to operate as they are to wipe clean.
View of chalet from entry drive.
View of chalet from entry drive.
Set cover photo