David's new hairdo, seen at the 2016 Ventura County (California) Fair in the garden exhibits building.
Miha hangs out with Kea, the dog, on the wooden deck that extends the living space outdoors.
Mad tech mogul Nathan Bateman’s home has gorgeous, expansive views of a lake and mountains, but an underabundance of trees, considering the film’s Alaskan setting. Tall trees were imported and placed on twenty meter-high stilts to create an Alaskan vibe. The hotel, perched on a steep levee within a nature reserve, is a minimalist marvel that blends into the wilderness—in building the hotel, no alterations to the terrain or rock blasting were permitted. The result is a series of birdhouse-shaped log houses that jut perilously over slopes and a collection of guest rooms that are stand-alone cubes supported by huge steel rods drilled into the rock, each with one or two glass walls that offer eye popping views of glacial mountains.
For an adaptive reuse project in Toronto, Levitt Goodman Architects used a shipping container as a visitors' center.
Maziar Behrooz designed this container studio set amid lush trees.
@xoshannontaylor: "Shipping container house, I'm in #LOVE! It's everything I could ever want #dod2014"
The BetaBox mobile prototyping lab is outfitted with a 3D printer, a CNC mill, a laser cutter, and other tools for innovating.
The home was built by two construction workers and the couple themselves, who were familiarized with the construction process and had backgrounds in industrial engineering. “We did not have blueprints for this design, and created only a 3-D model to guile them along the way,” Saxe says.
The hobby room features a custom desk and shelving system that Atelier Riri designed and manufactured themselves. A custom frame holds the family’s tools and other objects on the eastern wall.
In one of the home’s three bathrooms, a TOTO toilet is illuminated by LED light fixtures from OSRAM. Simple square-shaped skylights and windows allow natural light to fill the space.
A cherry red game room gives way to a second green space on the roof, which can be used as an extension of the indoor space.
In the open-plan kitchen, a garage door can be retracted to take advantage of the balmy California climate and bring the outdoors in. Mike's wife, Shawn, appreciates the home's proximity to hiking trails.
The flooring, doors, and bathroom vanity were sourced from the local Habitat for Humanity ReStore.
This modular home prototype by Meka is a shipping container clad in cedar.
Hartman Kable designed the Surfshack to include loads of built-in, fold-down furniture to keep the 160-square-foot container clutter free. Check out this video tour of the project and watch extra closely at about 49 seconds in to see a Dwell cameo.
Mike McConkey, a superintendent for a general contractor, tasked Chris Bittner of OBR Architecture with designing an environmentally sensitive home for he and his wife in San Diego County. Utilizing three shipping containers and a bevy of cost-effective appliances, they managed to limit the budget to $160,000.
