An aluminum casting factory in Takaoka-city,Toyama,Japan.
the founder clock in silver
the founder clock in white
The Founder Clock is made of aluminum casting, which is a traditional industry of Takaoka city, Toyama, Japan.
Lately in a market, there are several LED bulbs quite close to the light of the filament bulb. If you chose these types of light, your room could be in a nice nostalgic mood.
Kazuya Koike designed the lamp series capable of selecting cable colours "Pit." for Japanese brand HIGHTIDE.
Lately in a market, there are several LED bulbs quite close to the light of the filament bulb. If you chose these types of light, your room could be in a nice nostalgic mood.
Koike also designed these iconic packages for “Pit.”.
Each of you can get your own lamp with favorite colour combinations.
Put in an excluisive socket to a "pit"
"Pit." the Type-D which looks like a wall candle.
"Pit."the Type-C which looks like a candle holder with handle.
"Pit." the Type-B which looks like a candle stick.
"Pit." the Type-A which looks like lamp shade.
