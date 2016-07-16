Subscribe to Dwell
k
Kazuya Koike
Follow
18
Saves
Followers
Following
An aluminum casting factory in Takaoka-city,Toyama,Japan.
the founder clock in silver
the founder clock in white
The Founder Clock is made of aluminum casting, which is a traditional industry of Takaoka city, Toyama, Japan.
Lately in a market, there are several LED bulbs quite close to the light of the filament bulb. If you chose these types of light, your room could be in a nice nostalgic mood.
Kazuya Koike designed the lamp series capable of selecting cable colours "Pit." for Japanese brand HIGHTIDE.
Koike also designed these iconic packages for “Pit.”.
Each of you can get your own lamp with favorite colour combinations.
Put in an excluisive socket to a "pit"
"Pit." the Type-D which looks like a wall candle.
"Pit."the Type-C which looks like a candle holder with handle.
"Pit." the Type-B which looks like a candle stick.
"Pit." the Type-A which looks like lamp shade.
